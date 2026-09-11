Saturday's Premier League predictions including Sunderland vs. Arsenal, Liverpool vs. Fulham

Today's Premier League predictions include champions Arsenal at Sunderland, while Liverpool aim to avoid a shock at home to Fulham.

Bournemouth vs. Brentford Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Death, Taxes, Bournemouth Drop Points"

Winless Bournemouth welcome unbeaten Brentford to the Vitality Stadium for a Saturday 3pm kickoff in the Premier League.

The Bees picked up four points across their two encounters with the Cherries last season, with a 4-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium in December last year followed by a goalless stalemate on the South Coast three months later.

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford

With supporters of Bournemouth and Brentford already well-acquainted with the gut-wrenching anxiety of watching leads evaporate this season, neither Rose nor Andrews will feel entirely comfortable if their side strikes first on Saturday.

Taking into account that the Cherries (12) and the Bees (11) are two of the three Premier League teams with the most draws in 2026, another share of the spoils between two evenly-matched sides could well be in store on the South Coast.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Brentford, including team news and predicted lineups

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League Match Preview ?? | "A 0-0 Borefest Or Chaotic 3-3"

Two Premier League teams still searching for their first win of the new season meet at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon, as Aston Villa play host to Nottingham Forest.

This fixture is a repeat of last season’s Europa League semi-final which Villa won 4-1 on aggregate after netting all four of their goals in a dominant second-leg display on their own turf.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Both teams will be desperate to claim their first three points of the campaign, but an Aston Villa side buoyed by their morale-boosting midweek triumph boast the psychological advantage, given their recent head-to-head home record.

While Forest are more than capable of executing a disciplined game plan under Glasner, their distinct lack of a clinical cutting edge could prove costly once again, as we are backing the hosts to prevail in a tight contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

Chelsea vs. Hull Premier League Match Preview ?? | "If Chelsea Play Like Man United..."

Seeking to preserve their unbeaten start in the Premier League, newly-promoted Hull City travel to Stamford Bridge to test their mettle against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

These two teams butt heads in the top flight for the first time since January 2017 when goals from Diego Costa and Gary Cahill sealed a 2-0 home win for the Blues en route to lifting the title later that season.

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Hull City

Jakirovic’s fearless Hull side will back their rock-solid backline to frustrate Chelsea following an exceptional, clean-sheet-heavy start to the campaign, but extending this defensive run at Stamford Bridge could prove challenging.

Boasting a historically dominant home record in this fixture, a free-scoring Chelsea side should have enough firepower to tip the scales in their favour and secure maximum points from a close contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Hull City, including team news and predicted lineups

Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Premier League Match Preview ??| "Ipswich Have Learned The Lesson"

Seeking to win their third successive game in all competitions under new manager Pierre Sage, Crystal Palace welcome Ipswich Town to Selhurst Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams lock horns for the first time since March 2025 when a late strike from Ismaila Sarr secured a slender 1-0 home victory for the Eagles.

We say: Crystal Palace 3-2 Ipswich Town

Taking into account the defensive vulnerabilities of both sides and their attacking credentials to threaten at the right end of the pitch, an entertaining contest with goals in both nets looks to be a near-certainty at Selhurst Park.

However, we feel that Palace should ultimately possess the necessary firepower to outscore the Tractor Boys, firing Sage to his first Premier League win on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town, including team news and predicted lineups

Liverpool vs. Fulham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪| "Iraola Ball Taking Shape At Liverpool"

Liverpool past and Liverpool present square off on the Anfield touchline on Saturday afternoon, when the Reds host pointless Fulham in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola's charges overcame Ipswich Town 2-0 in their last top-flight affair, while the Cottagers suffered a terrible three-peat of defeats as they were bested 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

Concerns over both Barcola and Gakpo are untimely for Liverpool, but the Reds need nod solely rely on their front four to generate goals, especially against a permeable Fulham backline.

Therefore, Arbeloa's return to Anfield is set to be a miserable one, as the hosts' winning streak continues while further questions are raised over the Cottagers head coach's future.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups

Tottenham vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Tottenham Will Score, They Won't Win"

Yet to win hosts yet to lose in Saturday's Premier League showdown in North London, where Tottenham Hotspur take on Everton in the 5.30pm kickoff.

Roberto De Zerbi's men belatedly posted their first point of the campaign in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, before the Toffees' absorbing 2-2 stalemate with Manchester United.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

Maitland-Niles mayhem at least helped Everton fans temporarily forget about what happened over the summer, as did Grealish's bright second debut and Hackney's promising midfield cameo against Man United.

While Tottenham have been steadily going in the right direction and have our backing to get on the scoresheet - better late than never - an unbeaten, albeit depleted, Everton side should expect to take a point home.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

Sunderland vs. Arsenal Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Arsenal Are Evolving, It's Scary"

The Stadium of Light hosts the Granit Xhaka derby on Saturday at 8pm, when Sunderland welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to their Wearside home.

The Black Cats scraped past Hull City 1-0 in the EFL Cup third round last time out, while the Gunners beat Napoli by the same scoreline in the Champions League.

We say: Sunderland 1-3 Arsenal

Midweek fatigue should not be a factor in either side's performance at the Stadium of Light, thanks to Arteta's options for rotation and Le Bris's multitude of changes in the cup.

However, with Arsenal evolving even further on the attacking front, the holders have our complete backing to maintain their 100% start to the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups