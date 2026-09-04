Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool: Highlights, stats, man of the match as irresistible Alexander Isak hits brace in Portman Road success for the Reds

Alexander Isak scored twice as Liverpool recorded a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town in Friday night's Premier League contest at Portman Road.

Twice Cody Gakpo set up Isak to score inside the opening nine minutes of the clash, with Ipswich always facing an uphill task to pick up a positive result on home soil.

The result has lifted Liverpool into fifth spot in the Premier League table, while Ipswich sit 13th, boasting three points from their opening three matches back at this level.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A special moment for Barcola ? pic.twitter.com/u9xhKresje — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2026

What midfield issues?

Much has been made of Liverpool's issues in midfield and at right-back, and their failure to address either in the summer transfer window, but attack proved to be the best form of defence here.

Liverpool were two goals ahead before some of the Ipswich fans had even taken their seats, with a quickfire double from Isak taking the match away from the hosts.

It is now successive defeats for Ipswich, but their results against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool will not determine their Premier League status for next season.

This was a hugely positive night for Liverpool - a win, two goals and a clean sheet. There was also a debut for Bradley Barcola off the bench, and the Frenchman looked very bright.

Liverpool drew their first two games of the campaign 2-2, but this time two goals proved to be enough to win, and Andoni Iraola's side will now switch their attention to the Champions League.

IPSWICH TOWN VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Alexander Isak goal vs. Ipswich Town (6th min, Ipswich Town 0-1 Liverpool)

A blistering finish from Alexander Isak! ? pic.twitter.com/jSGlIZsQtA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2026

Liverpool make the breakthrough in the sixth minute of the match, as Isak collects a pass from Gakpo before smashing the ball into the back of the net.

Alexander Isak goal vs. Ipswich Town (9th min, Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool)

Inside NINE minutes Alexander Isak has two goals! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3UGq0bwqRm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2026

Isak has his second of the match in quick succession, with the forward racing onto a pass from Gakpo before finding the back of the net. Not sure about the Ipswich defending there!

MAN OF THE MATCH - CODY GAKPO

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Isak will take the headlines, but Gakpo deserves to be recognised for what was a huge contribution to Liverpool securing all three points on Friday night.

The Netherlands international set up Isak to score twice, and he continued to cause Ipswich problems throughout the second period; Liverpool fans will be delighted that he stayed at the club.

IPSWICH TOWN VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Ipswich Town 45%-55% Liverpool

Shots: Ipswich Town 14-10 Liverpool

Shots on target: Ipswich Town 5-7 Liverpool

Corners: Ipswich Town 4-3 Liverpool

Fouls: Ipswich Town 6-13 Liverpool

BEST STATS

9 - Alexander Isak's brace (9 minutes) is the earliest a Liverpool player has scored twice in a Premier League game since Maxi Rodríguez in May 2011 (7th minute v Fulham).



Electric. pic.twitter.com/AK2tdHruE8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 4, 2026

Alexander Isak has scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time in a Liverpool shirt. ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/MLwJ7SQqgH — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool's attention will now switch to the Champions League and their league phase opener against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on September 9.

Ipswich, meanwhile, will be bidding to bounce back from their second defeat of the campaign when they head to Selhurst Park on September 12 to tackle Crystal Palace.