Liverpool transfer news: promising young Frenchman finally completes transfer with uncertain future

Djylian N'Guessan endured a hectic end to the summer transfer window, being loaned out to Brest by Saint-Etienne. Previously linked with a move to Liverpool, the forward will now officially join the Reds this winter instead.

In late August, Djylian N'Guessan was being linked with a move to Liverpool. Details of the transfer had even emerged at the time: a deal estimated at just under £10.3 million.

In the end, however, the 18-year-old forward was not transferred to the Reds during this summer's window. The Saint-Nazaire native instead joined Brest on loan, without an option to buy.

Liverpool had reached their maximum number of players out on loan abroad

We have agreed a deal to sign Djylian N'Guessan from Saint-Etienne, with the French forward set to officially join the club on a permanent transfer in January ?



The 18-year-old will now spend the rest of the 2026-27 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/MoXVl2oCxb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2026

Before finalising this deal, Saint-Etienne, who had originally intended to transfer their player to Liverpool, ultimately extended his contract until June 2028 instead.

The situation, then, was somewhat unusual, leaving many to wonder whether the move to the Reds had collapsed entirely or simply been postponed.

This Friday, Liverpool put an end to the speculation by confirming the arrival of Djylian N'Guessan, who will officially join the English giants in January 2027.

The Reds will then be able to decide whether to integrate the Saint-Etienne academy graduate during the January window, or leave him out on loan at Brest for the remainder of the season.

Saint-Etienne to Liverpool: a £4.3m transfer for N'Guessan this winter

© Iconsport / Loic Baratoux

Jack Lusby, editor-in-chief of This Is Anfield, adds that any future decision regarding N'Guessan's loan will depend on those made concerning Ifeanyi Ndukwe (currently on loan at Levante) and Lucca Brughmans (on loan at Genk).

That is because the English club has currently reached its limit of six players out on loan abroad.

Should any of those loan spells be cut short, the France Under-20 international could then be loaned back out to Brest for the remainder of the season.

That will also depend on his game time at SB29 during the first half of the campaign. It is worth noting that Liverpool and Saint-Etienne have agreed a transfer fee of £4.3 million, plus a sell-on clause, for Djylian N'Guessan.