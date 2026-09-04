Hull City vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Aston Villa will be looking to claim their first win of the new Premier League season when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face high-flying Hull City on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's men are yet to score or pick up a single point after two games this term, with a heavy 4-0 opening-weekend loss at Brighton followed by a slender 1-0 home defeat to champions Arsenal on Monday.

In stark contrast, newly-promoted Hull have surprisingly won their opening two matches, beating Man United 2-0 on home soil before securing a 1-0 victory at Coventry City last time out.

Ahead of this weekend's contest between Hull and Villa, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 35

Hull City wins: 6

Draws: 10

Aston Villa wins: 19

Hull City and Aston Villa have faced each other a total of 35 times across all competitions, and it is the Lions who lead the head-to-head record with 19 victories to the Tigers' six, while 10 draws have also been played out between the two teams.

Each of their first four meetings took place in the FA Cup. Villa won the first two ties by a 3-0 scoreline in February 1908 and January 1926, before they required a replay to edge past the Tigers 2-1 in the third round in January 1956.

Villa also won two FA Cup third-round ties in January 1999 (3-0) and January 2006 (1-0), as well as one second-round success in the Full Members' Cup in November 1989 (2-0), but all of the remaining fixtures between these two sides have taken place in the league.

Between December 1959 and January 1988, Hull and Villa butted heads on 16 occasions in the old Division Two and there was little to separate the two teams, with the latter winning six, drawing five and losing five.

Villa celebrated their biggest victory to date against Hull in August 1974 when Sammy Morgan scored a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-0 home victory. 14 years later, the Lions won the same fixture by a 5-0 scoreline, with Warren Aspinall and Andy Gray both netting braces.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Hull and Aston Villa have faced each other eight times in the top tier. The latter have won six of those (D1 L1) and have kept five clean sheets in the process.

The Tigers won the most recent Premier League meeting by a 2-0 scoreline, courtesy of goals from Nikica Jelavic and Dame N'Doye. However, that victory represents their only one across their last 16 meetings with Villa across all competitions (D4 L11).

Each of the last four battles between Hull and Villa have taken place in the Championship, including three draws and a 3-1 away victory for the Lions in August 2018.

Previous meetings

Jan 19, 2019: Aston Villa 2-2 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 06, 2018: Hull City 1-3 Aston Villa (Championship)

Mar 31, 2018: Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa (Championship)

Aug 05, 2017: Aston Villa 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Feb 10, 2015: Hull City 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2014: Aston Villa 2-1 Hull City (Premier League)

May 03, 2014: Aston Villa 3-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2013: Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2010: Hull City 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2009: Aston Villa 3-0 Hull City (Premier League)

May 04, 2009: Aston Villa 1-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2008: Hull City 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Last eight Premier League meetings

Feb 10, 2015: Hull City 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2014: Aston Villa 2-1 Hull City (Premier League)

May 03, 2014: Aston Villa 3-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2013: Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2010: Hull City 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2009: Aston Villa 3-0 Hull City (Premier League)

May 04, 2009: Aston Villa 1-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2008: Hull City 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)