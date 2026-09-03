Hull City lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Hull City could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium.

Jack Butland (shoulder), Oscar Zambrano (hamstring), Elliot Matazo (knee), Darko Gyabi (thigh) and Charlie Hughes (groin) all remain out injured, while Matt Crooks (quad) is a minor doubt.

However, forward Joe Gelhardt has taken part in training this week and is available for selection after recovering from an ankle injury.

Lewie Coyle came off in the 1-0 win at Coventry with a dead leg, but the Tigers captain should be available to continue at right wing-back. However, new recruit Brooke Norton-Cuffy is a contender to replace him, while Ryan Giles is set to operate on the opposite flank.

Head coach Sergej Jakirovic has little reason to make several changes to his starting lineup after watching his side win their first two PL games without reply. Nobel Mendy, John Egan and Semi Ajayi could therefore retain their places in a three-man defence.

Christos Mouzakitis and ex-Villa man Tim Iroegbunam were two centre-midfield signings made by Hull on Deadline Day, and both players are in contention to start alongside Regan Slater.

Robinio Vaz, Sorba Thomas and Ilyas Ansah also arrived on the final day of the summer transfer window and could be considered for selection this weekend, though Jakirovic may be tempted to stick with Elliot Stroud and Mohamed Belloumi in support of Oli McBurnie in attack.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Iroegbunam, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Hull City