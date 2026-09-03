Aston Villa lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Aston Villa are set to be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Amadou Onana (ACL) remains a long-term absentee, while Johan Manzambi and Brian Madjo are still recovering from respective knee and ankle injuries.

Joao Gomes is serving the second of a three-game suspension, while Leon Bailey has now left the club to join Olympiacos on a permanent deal.

Unai Emery will hope to have new signing Leon Goretzka available to make his full debut in centre-midfield, with the experienced German potentially starting alongside Boubacar Kamara.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will battle with Matty Cash for the right-back berth as fellow new signing Matteo Ruggani pushes Ian Maatsen for a place at left-back.

Victor Lindelof and Pau Torres are the most likely duo to link arms at the heart of then defence, but new signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis is available to make his debut.

Captain John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Emiliano Buendia could all keep their places in the final third, but the latter two are in danger of losing their starting spot if Emery decides to select Alejandro Garnacho and/or Deadline Day signing Ibrahim Mbaye.

Nicolas Jackson made his full debut in Villa’s 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal on Monday and the ex-Chelsea striker is expected to lead the like once again, with Tammy Abraham providing cover on the substitutes’ bench.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Kamara, Goretzka; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Jackson

> Click here to see how Hull City could line up against Aston Villa



