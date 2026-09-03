Preview: Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to make it three straight victories and climb to the top of the League One table, Sheffield Wednesday head to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United on Saturday.

The visitors sit second having won three of their first four games, while their hosts have four points on the board in a mixed start.

Match preview

Peterborough United head into the weekend aiming to get back to winning ways in the midst of a relatively slow start to their League One campaign.

They faced a first full season under the management of Luke Williams on the back of a pair of tough campaigns, both ending in 18th-placed finishes, with the hopes of a comfortable term away from the threat of relegation in 2026-27.

The Posh are yet to kick into gear, though, having managed one win and four points from their first four attempts, with the solitary victory coming in their first home outing against Mansfield Town.

That was followed by a memorable 5-1 victory away at second-tier Watford in the EFL Cup second round, but they have failed to carry that into their last two league games, firstly suffering a 4-0 beating away at Blackpool last weekend before sharing the points in a goalless stalemate at home to Stevenage on Tuesday.

Now, at least, on the back of a first league clean sheet of the season, but having failed to score in their last two attempts, Peterborough United will look to record another home three-point haul in England's third tier on Saturday and kickstart an improved run of results in the early stages of the term.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive in search of a third straight victory with the chance to go top of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday arrived in League One ready for a fresh start under new ownership, having been relegated on 0 points last season after entering administration and being deducted 18.

With a newly-bolstered squad and hopes of bouncing back to England's second tier, the Owls have made a positive start, winning three of their first four league matches while scoring a league-high tally of 11 goals.

After their only defeat at home to Bradford City, and an EFL Cup loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Henrik Pedersen's side bounced back in style by thrashing Bromley 7-2 at Hillsborough, with Louie Barry netting a brace alongside goals from Callum Slattery, Mason Burstow, Jamal Lowe and Gabriel Otegbayo, before Barry and Lowe fired them to a hard-fought 2-1 away triumph over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Now growing in confidence with back-to-back wins on the board, and having quickly put last season's disappointment behind them with a fresh start and a much-improved squad, Sheffield Wednesday will look to continue their strong opening League One run with a third straight win on Saturday.

Peterborough United League One form:

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Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Peterborough United will remain without Matthew Garbett, Declan Frith and Rio Adebisi at the weekend due to ongoing injuries.

Owura Edwards is a fresh doubt, having been forced off in the first half of their midweek draw, and he may be replaced by 17-year-old Bolu Shofowoke, who scored his first senior goal in the cup win at Watford.

The line will be led by Harry Leonard, who has already managed four goals this season after netting 16 in League One last time around, while Liam Kelly, Harrison Jones and Brandon Khela will hope to continue in midfield despite competition from Ben Woods.

Sheffield Wednesday are unable to call on Louie Barry, who sustained a serious injury in midweek after shining in the early stages of his debut campaign with the Owls.

He joins a growing injury list, with Di'Shon Bernard, Harry Gray, Jordi Liongola, Max Lowe, Tyler Onyango and Sil Swinkels all set to miss out again, while defender Ricardo Santos is subject to a late fitness test.

The late summer addition of forward Davis Keillor-Dunn was confirmed on Thursday, but he may not be ready to come in from the start with Kieran Morrison more likely to replace Barry and join Jamal Lowe and Mason Burstow up top with support from Callum Slattery.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Feeney, Okagbue, Mills; Kelly, Jones; Shofowoke, Khela, Williams; Leonard

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Valery, Otegbayo, Cooper, James; Mitchell, Bannan, Slattery; Lowe, Burstow, Morrison

We say: Peterborough United 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's new and improved squad has already been hit by injuries, with Barry a particularly painful loss after a strong start, but the mood in the Owls camp is high and they still boast plenty of quality all over the pitch.

We fancy them to leave the Weston Homes Stadium with all three points against a Peterborough side who have failed to score in their last two matches.

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