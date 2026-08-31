Preview: Peterborough United vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate for their first League One win of the season, Stevenage will travel to face Peterborough United at London Road on Tuesday.

The Posh are keen to bounce back after being thrashed last time out, while the Boro are looking to build on their draw at the weekend.

Match preview

Luke Williams's Peterborough were just four points above the relegation zone at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, though the manager's first full term in the dugout has not started much better - at least in the league.

The Posh kicked off 2026-27 by beating Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup, a victory they followed up in the second by impressively demolishing Championship club Watford 5-1 last week.

However, while those results are deserving of merit, Williams's side have only come out on top in one of their three League One outings to date, narrowly downing Mansfield Town 2-1 on August 22 thanks to a 93rd-minute winner from Harry Leonard.

To make matters worse, Peterborough suffered a demoralising 4-0 battering at the hands of Blackpool last time out, a match that saw them concede twice in both halves without reply.

Losing once again has left the Posh 18th in the table - the exact same position in which they ended last season - and fans will be fearing another fight for survival.

That being said, the hosts have lost only two of their nine most recent competitive clashes at London Road, and seeing the team secure victory in their sole outing on home turf this term has given supporters reason for cautious optimism ahead of Tuesday.

© Imago / Dennis Goodwin, Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Alex Revell's Stevenage fell agonisingly short of promotion to the Championship via the playoffs in 2025-26, but their dream of reaching the second tier this time around has been called into question.

The Boro secured a point in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, though they required a late equaliser from Oliver Sanderson to salvage the result after surrendering an initial lead.

That stalemate followed on from consecutive defeats - 3-0 against Reading in the EFL Cup, and 2-1 against Oxford United in the league - and extended Revell's side's winless run to four matches across all competitions.

Stevenage's only triumph of the season so far was in their curtain-raiser, when they overcame Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in the EFL Cup on August 7, and a lack of success since has left the club without a win in League One.

As a result, the Boro sit 19th in the third tier, and while collecting three points in midweek could serve as a springboard to climb the table, it is notable that Tuesday's visitors have won just one of their last five competitive away games, losing two and drawing two.

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Peterborough will be without left-back Rio Adebisi and centre-back Sam Hughes once again, as the duo recover from respective long-term knee and Achilles injuries.

In their absence, David Okagbue and Thomas O'Connor could start at the heart of Williams's defence, flanked by full-backs Carl Johnston and Harley Mills.

At the opposite end of the pitch, right-winger Declan Frith is sidelined with an ankle problem, while attacking midfielder Matthew Garbett is a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

If the latter is unavailable, then expect to see Brandon Khela operate in the number 10 role, joined by Owura Edwards and Ethan Williams behind striker Harry Leonard.

As for Stevenage, they signed 19-year-old Ben Broggio on loan from Aston Villa at the weekend, and Revell might hand the young forward a debut on Tuesday.

Dan Kemp started in a supporting role just off a strike partnership of Jordan Roberts and Josh Magennis against Doncaster, a position that could suit Broggio against the Posh.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Okagbue, O'Connor, Mills; Kelly, Woods; Edwards, Khela, Williams; Leonard

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Vancooten, Piergianni, Freestone; James-Wildin, Thompson, Phillips, Patterson; Broggio; Roberts, Magennis

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Stevenage

Peterborough have been far from perfect so far this season, but they will be competitive in front of a home crowd at London Road.

Stevenage's travelling record leaves much to be desired, and they may have to wait even longer for their first League One win unless they can defy their form.

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