Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Still waiting for their first League One win of the season, Doncaster Rovers will welcome Notts County to the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Rovers are hoping to build on their draw last time out, while the Magpies are eyeing back-to-back victories.

Match preview

Grant McCann's Doncaster have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and head into this midweek showdown desperate to break a four-game winless streak.

Rovers kicked off their 2026-27 calendar with a 5-4 penalty shootout triumph over Stockport County in the EFL Cup, but have failed to come out on top in any of their matches since, drawing twice and losing twice.

Most recently, McCann's side held Stevenage to a 2-2 stalemate on the road, coming from behind to lead 2-1 late on, only for a quickfire equaliser from Oliver Sanderson to cut short their celebrations.

Taking a point on Saturday has left Doncaster 20th in the League One table, and though the standings are relatively meaningless at such an early stage, fans will be fearing a possible relegation battle to come.

Securing a first third-tier win on Tuesday would serve to lift the atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium, but the home crowd will be wary after seeing their team lose three, draw two and win just one of their last six competitive outings on their own turf.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Martin Paterson's Notts ended their own winless run on Saturday, and will be hoping to use that result as a springboard for a promotion push.

The Magpies fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Burton Albion 2-1 at the weekend, a victory that will bring immense confidence to the promoted club.

Adding to that feeling is the fact that Paterson's side remain unbeaten in League One this season, drawing their opener 1-1 with Leicester City before taking a point from their 2-2 stalemate at Luton Town on August 22.

That impressive start has Notts seventh in the table - one point short of the playoff spots as things stand - and another triumph in midweek could give the team a psychological boost by lifting them into the top six.

With that goal in mind, Tuesday's visitors will need to defy their travelling form, considering that the Magpies have not won any of their last five away clashes, losing three and drawing two.

However, Paterson's men have scored in all of their matches across every competition during 2026-27 so far, as well as netting two goals in each of their past two, and Notts' consistent attacking output will pose a threat to a struggling opponent in midweek.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

Notts County League One form:

Notts County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mitchel Davidson, Alamy

Doncaster will be without a natural right-back for Tuesday's clash, given that Tom Nixon is recovering from a calf issue and Jamie Sterry suffered a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough that is expected to keep him sidelined for "Three or four weeks," according to manager McCann.

Looking to fill the gaps, the hosts could opt for Sean Grehan on the right side of a back four featuring Neill Byrne, Jay McGrath and Jack Senior.

Further forward, attacking midfielder Tommi O’Reilly made his debut against Stevenage after completing a loan move from Aston Villa, and he may continue alongside Isaac Hutchinson behind striker Alfie May if Harry Clifton is unavailable once again.

As for Notts, they could start their own Premier-League loanee in midweek, 18-year-old midfielder Rory Finneran, who joined from Newcastle United and made his debut against Burton.

Jack Evans is likely to join the youngster in the centre of the park, while the pair are flanked by wing-backs Nicholas Tsaroulla and Darius Lipsiuc.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Grehan, Byrne, McGrath, Senior; Robinson, Gotts, Adelakun; O'Reilly, Hutchinson; May

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Finneran, Evans, Lipsiuc; Mustapha, Roberts; Cooper

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Notts County

Doncaster have struggled so far this season, but they will be desperate to earn their first win of the League One campaign against a promoted team in midweek.

That being said, Notts broke their own winless run last time out, and will be confident of delivering another strong showing on Tuesday after scoring in every one of their matches this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.