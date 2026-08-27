Preview: Stevenage vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Matchday three of the 2026-27 League One season sees Stevenage host Doncaster Rovers at the SPORTA Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are still searching for their first league win of the campaign and suffered EFL Cup second-round exits in midweek.

Match preview

After reaching the promotion playoffs last season, Stevenage supporters began the new campaign with optimism, but that is quickly fading.

For the second match in a row, Alex Revell's men scored in stoppage time, but unlike their League One opener, the late goal was not enough to secure a point, as Oxford United claimed a 2-1 win on Saturday to leave Stevenage with just one point from two matches.

Three days later, the Boro had a chance to bounce back in the EFL Cup against Reading, but a 3-0 defeat only compounded their poor start to the season.

Before that, Stevenage had not lost back-to-back competitive home matches in 2026, but now face the prospect of three straight home defeats for the first time since April 2022, when they lost four in a row.

Saturday’s hosts are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings with Doncaster and have enjoyed recent success in this fixture, although both encounters last season ended in a draw.

Having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their four matches so far this term, or in their last six official outings overall, Stevenage must address their defensive frailties if they are to reverse their current slump.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Unlike Stevenage, Doncaster Rovers endured a less impressive 2025-26 campaign, finishing 14th with 60 points, 15 points and eight places below this weekend's opponents.

However, they enjoyed a strong finish, picking up 13 of the last 18 points, giving some cause to be confident heading into the new season.

A penalty shootout win over Stockport County in the EFL Cup opener provided a bright start for Grant McCann's side, but they've since suffered defeats to Mansfield Town and Middlesbrough, either side of a goalless draw against Barnsley.

As a result, the Red and White Army sit just above the relegation zone in League One, and have now failed to progress past the EFL Cup second round in eight of the past nine years.

Winless in three previous meetings against Saturday's opposing manager, McCann will be especially motivated to get his side back on track and end August on a high before a hectic September, which sees them play six times in 25 days.

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Jasper Pattenden came off injured against Oxford and missed Stevenage's defeat to Reading, leaving the 24-year-old unlikely to feature on Saturday.

Summer signing Michael Mellon could make his first start after coming off the bench for a 30-minute cameo in midweek.

Francis Okoronkwo has not featured for Doncaster since January due to a hamstring injury and remains sidelined.

James Husband, Harry Clinton, Thomas Nixon and Matthew Pearson are also unavailable for the visitors.

Left-back Jack Senior has been directly involved in both of his side’s last two goals and is proving to be a potent weapon in attack.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Vancooten, Pergianni, Freestone; Houghton, Thompson, Phillips, Earley; Kemp, Reid, Magennis

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Sterry, Byrne, McGarth, Senior; Gotts; Thomas, Bailey, Broadbent, Adelakun; May

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Both Stevenage and Doncaster are in need of a win and are likely to go all out for three points, which should make for an entertaining contest.

That said, Stevenage are backed to edge a close contest and claim victory on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.