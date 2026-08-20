Preview: Stevenage vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Stevenage will be looking to pick up their first League One victory when they host Oxford United on Saturday.

The Boro currently sit 12th in the league table, while the visitors are 10th.

Match preview

Stevenage qualified for the playoffs last season, but were beaten in the semi-finals by Stockport County.

Alex Revell's side are looking to mount another promotion bid this campaign and have strengthened with the additions of Josh Magennis, Olly Sanderson, Terry Taylor, Terence Vancooten, Daniel Barden and Michael Mellon.

However, they almost suffered a surprise defeat to Burton Albion in their League One opener last weekend, with Olly Sanderson scoring a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Revell admitted after the game that his side "weren't our normal selves" and that they "lacked that intensity and aggression" that served them so well last season.

Stevenage will be keen to produce a much-improved performance in front of their home fans this weekend, but it is worth noting they have only beaten Oxford once in their last eight meetings dating back to 2014.

© Imago / Focus Images

Oxford were relegated from the Championship last season and are currently under a temporary transfer embargo, preventing them from making new signings.

The U's are not compliant with the EFL's salary cost management protocol and were only able to add two new players, Ruben Roosken and Frankie Kent, before the embargo came into effect.

On the pitch, Oxford were beaten 2-0 in the EFL Cup by Leyton Orient before earning a dramatic draw against MK Dons in their first league game.

Ciaron Brown scored a 95th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw, while Mark Harris was also on target for Oxford.

New head coach Aaron Ramsey was delighted with his side's resilience, describing them as a "team that won't give up".

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Oxford United League One form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Stevenage could hand a debut to new signing Mellon, but he is more likely to start on the bench with Jamie Reid continuing up front.

Phoenix Patterson and Jordan Roberts are expected to continue on the wing, with Louis Thompson, Dan Kemp and Daniel Phillips starting in midfield.

Oxford are unlikely to make many changes, with Harris set to lead the line with support out wide from Siriki Dembele and Aidomo Emakhu.

Cameron Brannagan and Jamie McDonnell are expected to continue in midfield.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Freestone; Roberts, Phillips, Thompson, Kemp, Patterson; Reid

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Long, Brown, Currie; McDonnell, Brannagan; Emakhu, Goodrham, Dembele; Harris

We say: Stevenage 1-0 Oxford United

Stevenage will be keen to bounce back from last weekend's draw and should have enough quality to get a win at home against an Oxford side that are struggling off the field.

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