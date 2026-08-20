Man City transfer news: Adam Wharton pursuit explained as Enzo Maresca suffers fresh midfield blow

Manchester City have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton this summer.

The Citizens are on a desperate hunt for midfield reinforcements before the September 1 transfer deadline following the departures of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders.

Bernardo Silva left the Etihad Stadium at the end of June upon the expiration of his contract and has signed for Real Madrid, while Rodri and Reijnders were sold to Barcelona and Al-Qadsiah respectively earlier this week.

Lille starlet Ayoub Bouaddi and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez are two primary midfield targets for Man City, but no serious breakthroughs have been made to sign either player at this stage.

Wharton is another midfielder on City’s radar, and The Athletic reports that they have made enquiries to Crystal Palace over a potential summer deal for the 22-year-old.

However, Maresca’s side were informed by the Eagles that the midfielder is not for sale and they have no intention to let him go before the window slams shut.

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Man City told Wharton is not for sale this summer

Wharton is said to be among multiple candidates on Man City’s recruitment list, but a big-money deal to sign the England international is not likely at present.

The former Blackburn Rovers man joined Palace in January 2024 for around £22m and has since established himself as one of the brightest young midfielders in the Premier League.

He made a total of 53 appearances for the Eagles last season, scoring once and providing seven assists, as they settled for a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League before winning the Conference League.

Wharton, who has also won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Palace, is under contract at Selhurst Park until June 2029 and is thought to be valued in the region of £100m.

The deep-lying midfielder has been capped four times by England since his senior debut in 2024, but he was not named in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad.

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Man City transfer concerns emerge before Premier League opener

Man City supporters have grown increasingly concerned over the club’s latest transfer activity, with some high-profile players either being sold or linked with moves away.

Not only have Bernardo, Rodri and Reijnders all left the club, but fellow midfielder Nico Gonzalez has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United, while both Savinho and Omar Marmoush are wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Maresca’s squad is evidently smaller compared to when his predecessor Pep Guardiola departed in May, and the Citizens look particularly light in the midfield and forward areas with just a few weeks of the window remaining.

Man City’s transfer window cannot be judged until the September 1 deadline has passed, but it seems unlikely that the club will bring in any of their top targets before Sunday’s Premier League opener at home to Bournemouth.

Whether Man City will reignite their interest in Wharton remains to be seen and may depend on whether the club can finalise deals for Bouaddi and Fernandez.