Man City transfer news LIVE: £43m Rodri replacement, Omar Marmoush to Tottenham, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Thursday, August 20!

Enzo Maresca's midfield rejig continues to take shape ahead of this weekend's Premier League gameweek one battle with Bournemouth, which the Sky Blues could also enter without two fringe attackers.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 20?

The departure of Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah for £51m was confirmed on Wednesday, adding to a summer of sweeping change at the Etihad that has also seen Rodri join Barcelona for £65m, Bernardo Silva leave, and John Stones depart for Inter Milan.

Reijnders joined City from AC Milan for £47m last summer and managed 47 appearances and seven goals, but his Saudi exit follows Rodri's to give Maresca's midfield a dramatically different look heading into the Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Elliot Anderson's record £116m arrival from Nottingham Forest was always intended to be the anchor of the midfield rebuild, but with Reijnders now gone alongside Rodri, Maresca has turned to a further target shared with Manchester United; Roma's Manu Kone, the 25-year-old France international valued at £43m.

Kone made 28 Serie A appearances last season, scored two goals and averaged 42.7 accurate passes per game, offering a high-energy, ball-winning profile that differs from Rodri's model but which Maresca sees as appropriate for a transitional approach.

Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille remains the primary long-term midfield target, with Maresca's staff stepping up contact over a deal expected to be in the region of £85m.

Nico Gonzalez, still at the Etihad, has attracted exploratory discussions from Newcastle United and may yet represent a further departure, while Omar Marmoush and Savinho have both been linked with exits to Tottenham Hotspur, who are accelerating their pursuit of the duo.

The Enzo Fernandez pursuit from Chelsea remains live, with the Blues having reportedly turned to a super-agent to manage the sale, and City needing to bridge the gap to their rivals' £120m valuation.