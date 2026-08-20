Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez latest provided by Xabi Alonso ahead of Fulham Premier League opener

Xabi Alonso has suggested that Enzo Fernandez will be available for selection for Chelsea's Premier League opener against Fulham.

The Blues make the shortest of trips to Craven Cottage for their first domestic fixture of the 2026-27 campaign.

Although Manchester City failed to adhere to a deadline set by Chelsea to agree a deal for the Argentina international, the 25-year-old's future remains very much up in the air.

With Fernandez having been booed by a section of Chelsea supporters against Real Sociedad last weekend, an appearance versus Fulham appeared to be in doubt.

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Alonso insisted that it was business as usual for the player.

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Alonso provides Fernandez update ahead of Fulham game

While Alonso stopped short of saying that Fernandez would start, he hinted that the 2022 World Cup winner would be available to feature.

"The Spaniard told reporters: "Enzo is a Chelsea player. He is a top, top player. He is training really, really well. He started 10 days ago, integrated with the team. We are happy with him and he is getting ready for Monday.

"He is training really well with a good attitude, and that is what we want. He is trying his best to be ready for the kickoff of the Premier League".

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Will Fernandez start for Chelsea against Fulham?

From Chelsea's perspective, they have seemingly been firm over their stance that Fernandez will not be sold before the end of the summer transfer window.

That said, Fernandez is not viewed as favourite to start versus Fulham, with Reece James potentially being preferred alongside Moises Caicedo.

An appearance off the substitutes' bench is deemed likely, though, when James is among the players still building up his fitness after the World Cup.

Chelsea must also negotiate games against Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round and Brighton & Hove Albion later in the week.