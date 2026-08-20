Bournemouth injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: El Junior Kroupi, David Brooks, Tyler Adams latest

Bournemouth will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Cherries finished sixth in the Premier League last season, and they now have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Marco Rose.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Bournemouth's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Bournemouth's star attacker Junior Kroupi is out for a long period having suffered a foot injury during the team's preparations for the new campaign.

Amine Adli

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Bournemouth will be without the services of Adli for at least another month due to a calf injury.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Man City)

Brooks will require a late fitness test before his availability for this weekend's Premier League clash with Man City can be determined.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Man City)

Adams, who represented USA at the 2026 World Cup, needs a fitness test before his status for this match can be decided, but the midfielder is a minor date at this stage.

Julio Soler

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Man City)

Soler has been dealing with a minor injury problem of late, but there is a chance that he will be available for selection against Man City.

Alvaro Rodriguez

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Man City)

Rodriguez is viewed as a major doubt for the game with Man City due to an issue that he sustained during the team's preparations for the new campaign.

Juanlu Sanchez

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Man City)

New signing Juanlu had a small injury problem upon his arrival at Bournemouth, and he is regarded as a doubt for the league opener with Man City.

Veljko Milosavljevic

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Milosavljevic is a long-term absentee with a knee injury. As it stands, it is unclear when the defender may be available for selection.

Julian Araujo

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Araujo will be out for several months, having undergone a thigh operation earlier this summer.

BOURNEMOUTH'S SUSPENSION LIST

Ryan Christie

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: Unknown

Christie is out of Bournemouth's Premier League opener through suspension; the midfielder is also dealing with an injury, so it is unclear when he will return to action.