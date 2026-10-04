Man City transfer news: Iliman Ndiaye opens door to Marseille return after 115 charges verdict

Manchester City attacker Iliman Ndiaye has hinted that he is keen to return to Marseille after his big-money move from Everton to the Etihad.

The Senegal international was at the centre of a transfer deadline day saga in the summer, when Tottenham Hotspur appeared to be closing in on a deal with the Toffees.

However, Man City swooped in after failing to prise Cody Gakpo away from Liverpool and agreed a £59.5m deal for Ndiaye, who signed a five-year contract with Enzo Maresca's side.

Ndiaye has endured a slow start to his Citizens career, though, as he has failed to score or assist in his opening four games across the Premier League and Champions League.

The attacker has also started just two matches for Maresca's side in the current campaign, and the whole of Man City has now been plunged into crisis following the verdict on their 115 charges.

Man City were found guilty of 114 of the alleged offences against the Premier League by an independent commission, although they continue to deny all accusations and have lodged an official appeal.

Man City transfer news: Iliman Ndiaye suggests Marseille story is not finished

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However, should the independent commission's decision be upheld, Man City face the threat of unprecedented sporting sanctions, including a mammoth points deduction leading to an inevitable relegation.

The futures of several stars have therefore been called into question, and Ndiaye has now suggested that he would welcome a return to Marseille, albeit without providing a timeline.

"The shouts from Marseille supporters asking me to come back? It is nice to hear," Ndiaye said in an interview with La Provence, as quoted by Get French Football News. "I don’t think that the story is finished, but we will see. I’m just saying, I never know where it’ll lead me, but we’ll see anyway."

Ndiaye previously came up with four goals and five assists in 46 games for Marseille in the 2024-25 season, spending one year at the Orange Velodrome before returning to England with Everton in a £15.3m deal.

There is no suggestion that Ndiaye is seeking an imminent move away from Man City in January, though, nor are the Sky Blues under immediate pressure to sell the Senegalese attacker.

Could Man City sell Iliman Ndiaye in 2027?

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While the outcome of Man City's appeal - and any potential sanctions - remain undecided, the transfer gurus at the Etihad cannot plan for the 2027 winter or summer windows with any sense of certainty.

However, if the Sky Blues are sanctioned heavily and face a need to desperately raise funds through player exits, Ndiaye may be seen as a sellable asset.

The ex-Everton man is fighting for three attacking spots alongside Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, Ryan McAidoo and Allan, the latter two of whom would be more likely to stick around in the event of demotion.

Ndiaye's ability to cover for Erling Haaland at centre-forward works in his favour, but if he fails to make a name for himself between now and January, an exit is not beyond the realm of possibility if Man City face a financial crisis.