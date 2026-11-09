Chelsea, Man City, PSG among clubs chasing £25m defender labelled the ‘next Raphael Varane’

European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly among a big list of clubs chasing Lens defender Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou.

Reigning Champions League winners PSG already have a wealth of defensive options at their disposal, but finding a long-term successor to captain Marquinhos, 32, may soon become a priority, prompting the club to keep a close eye on France's brightest emerging talents.

Chelsea and Man City, meanwhile, have both had their fair share of defensive issues this season, conceding 29 goals combined after 10 Premier League games, and may also consider delving into the market for backline reinforcements.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea owners BlueCo and City Football Group, the parent company of Man City, have been keeping tabs on 21-year-old Ganiou, while PSG are ‘fully aware’ of his potential.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Brentford and Fulham are said to be among the other English clubs to have watched the highly-rated centre-back this calendar year.

Ligue 1 duo Marseille and Monaco are also monitoring Ganiou progress, with Italian clubs Atalanta BC and Como, and Bundesliga pair Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among the other European teams keeping a close eye on his development.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Who is in-demand Ganiou dubbed the ‘next Varane’?

Ganiou has enhanced his reputation with Lens following a breakthrough period in French football, making his Ligue 1 debut in October 2025.

Widely regarded as Lens’ greatest-ever academy product, Ganiou is a physical, pacey and elegant centre-back who has been compared to former France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The young defender's path to the first team was somewhat unconventional, involving temporary stints away from Lens at Annecy and Padova to bypass strict loan registration rules.

However, following his successful return, Ganiou made a massive impression during his debut season with Lens last season, with his rapid breakthrough convincing the club's hierarchy to reward him with a four-year contract extension over the summer.

Ganiou has made a total of 37 senior appearances for Lens in all competitions, with 29 of those coming in a memorable 2025-26 campaign that saw Les Sang et Or finish second in Ligue 1 and win the Coupe de France for the first time in the club's history.

The 6ft 1in defender worked under current Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage last season and has since established himself as a first-team regular, despite the early departure of Dino Toppmoller and arrival of Yannick Cahuzac as the club’s new head coach in September.

Valued at €30m (£25m) by transfermarkt and capped five times by France Under-21s, Ganiou is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but he hopes to be back in the first-team fold soon and continue his impressive trajectory as a core component of the Lens defence while interested suitors continue to watch on.