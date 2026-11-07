Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Paris Saint-Germain's home meeting with Troyes in their final outing before the international break.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Ten places separate Auxerre and Paris FC in the Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's matchday 10 fixture at Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps.

Liam Rosenior's men could theoretically finish the weekend joint-top if they secure maximum points against the side with the division's worst defensive record and Paris Saint-Germain lose to Troyes.

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Paris FC

Auxerre's league-worst defensive record is concerning, but conceding just five goals across four home matches suggests that Saturday's assignment may be less straightforward than the table implies.

Paris have struggled to replicate their home performances on the road, and Sinayoko's potential absence could leave Rosenior's men settling for a point.

> Auxerre vs. Paris FC preview

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Paris Saint-Germain enter Saturday's gameweek 10 Ligue 1 encounter at Parc des Princes seeking a seventh consecutive league victory and an 11th straight win across all competitions.

The European champions have not dropped points in two months, and Luis Enrique's men are heavy favourites to extend their dominant run against Troyes, who have claimed just one victory in their last seven matches.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Troyes

Troyes have restored some confidence with four points and consecutive clean sheets, but containing the European champions represents a considerably greater challenge than their recent assignments.

Fresh from putting six past Villarreal, PSG have enough match-winners to overcome their injury absences and extend their winning sequence with a comfortable home victory.

> Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes