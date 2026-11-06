Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes - prediction, team news, lineups

Paris Saint-Germain enter Saturday's gameweek 10 Ligue 1 encounter at Parc des Princes seeking a seventh consecutive league victory and an 11th straight win across all competitions.

The European champions have not dropped points in two months, and Luis Enrique's men are heavy favourites to extend their dominant run against Troyes, who have claimed just one victory in their last seven matches.

Match preview

PSG enter every Ligue 1 season as overwhelming title favourites, but even many of their own supporters may be surprised by their current winning sequence.

Enrique's team have largely been unremarkable during the first half of recent campaigns before surging into top form after the new year; however, they appear to have found their rhythm considerably earlier this term.

There was a sense of business as usual when PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat at Parc des Princes at the start of September, leaving Les Parisiens with just two points from their opening three matches.

They have since turned the screw, beginning with mid-September's 1-0 success over Brest before victories against Marseille, Le Mans, Strasbourg, Lyon and Le Havre propelled them to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The Red and Blues could yet be displaced by Lille, who trail by two points, or Lyon or Paris FC, who are both three adrift, but that outcome appears unlikely.

© Imago / Buzzi

That assessment is reinforced by Troyes' position in the top flight, with 16th-placed ESTAC just one point clear of Le Mans in the automatic relegation places.

On a positive note, Stephane Dumont's team were in the bottom two before last weekend, when Mouhamed Diop and Ismael Boura scored to secure a much-needed victory after exactly two months without one.

However, facing PSG presents an entirely different challenge, and Troyes' return of four points from six alongside consecutive clean sheets could yet prove a false dawn.

A sixth league defeat for ESTAC on Saturday could send them back into the bottom two, although that outcome depends on Le Mans defeating Monaco.

While one result appears likely, given that PSG are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Troyes and have won nine, Le Mans must end an eight-match winless sequence against the Monegasques.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (knee) is a long-term absentee for the capital club, while Nuno Mendes (muscle), Marquinhos (thigh) and Ousmane Dembele (thigh) are also sidelined.

Ferran Torres has outscored every teammate in Ligue 1, although the forward has now gone seven matches without scoring for Enrique's men, including four in the league.

The reigning Ligue 1 and Champions League holders were rampant in midweek, demonstrating their wealth of match-winners in a 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal; Fabian Ruiz scored twice, Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu also netted, Maghnes Akliouche registered two assists and Joao Neves contributed a goal and an assist.

ESTAC, meanwhile, have had seven different goalscorers, with Antoine Mille, Diop, Timothe Nkada, Lucas Maronnier, Jeremy Le Douaron, Ismael Boura and Renaud Ripart all finding the net.

Troyes have fewer absentees than their hosts, but Yacouba Kone (knee) will miss Saturday's match; Anis Ouzenadji (knee) is nearing a return but remains doubtful for this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Digne; Neves, Beraldo, Ruiz; Akliouche, Torres, Godts

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Konate; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz Jr, Iweru; Mille, Karim, Diop; Ifnaoui, Ripart, Nkada

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Troyes

Troyes have restored some confidence with four points and consecutive clean sheets, but containing the European champions represents a considerably greater challenge than their recent assignments.

Fresh from putting six past Villarreal, PSG have enough match-winners to overcome their injury absences and extend their winning sequence with a comfortable home victory.

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