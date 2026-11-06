Preview: Luton Town vs Forest Green Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting at Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup's first round proper for the second season in a row, Luton Town and Forest Green Rovers will lock horns in a cross-division clash on Saturday.

The Hatters have progressed beyond this stage every year since 2013-14, though the Green have only lost one of their last seven matches.

Match preview

Jack Wilshere's Luton are in the hunt for promotion from League One, and a strong run in the FA Cup could inspire the team in their push.

The Hatters arrive for Saturday's cup clash unbeaten in five games, winning four on the bounce prior to a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday.

That stalemate has Wilshere's side fourth in the third tier with 24 points after 14 matchdays, just two points behind second-placed Stockport County.

Luton's commendable campaign so far has been built on their attacking prowess, and it is notable that top-of-the-table Huddersfield are the only club to have outscored their tally of 26 goals in League One.

Saturday's hosts will be expecting to progress against their lower-tier opponents, though Wilshere is hoping for a more straightforward victory than last season's 4-3 first-round triumph over Forest Green.

The Hatters raced into a three-goal lead through Lamine Fanne and a Nahki Wells brace that day in October 2025, only to require a 92nd-minute winner from substitute Gideon Kodua after Rovers fought back to 3-3 in the second half.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Forest Green are operating without a permanent manager after Robbie Savage left the club to join Peterborough United last month, though Jonathan Gould is in charge of the National League team on a caretaker basis.

Rovers' owner Dale Vince has said that there is "No vacancy," and the club have won twice, drawn twice and lost just once with the head coach role remaining unfilled.

Most recently, Gould's side followed up their 2-0 victory over Eastleigh with a 2-2 stalemate against Harrogate Town, a particularly frustrating result given the Green held a 2-0 lead at half time.

In the FA Cup's fourth qualifying round, Forest Green were held to a 0-0 draw by Chesham, before thrashing them 5-0 in the replay, courtesy of goals from five different scorers.

The nominal caretaker boss described that attacking performance as a "Tonic," considering the team had suffered from poor finishing across their six-game winless run prior.

Looking ahead to Saturday's first round proper, it remains to be seen whether the visitors can repeat that offensive showcase against higher-tier opposition, though fans will take heart from the fact Rovers have lost on just one of their six away days this term.

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Forest Green Rovers FA Cup form:

Forest Green Rovers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Luton will be without versatile left-sided defender Kal Naismith, who was forced off after just 17 minutes against Huddersfield.

Filling the gap on Saturday, Wilshere could opt to start Harrison Ashby at right-back and shift Isiah Jones across to the left, with the duo flanking centre-backs George Johnston and Mads Andersen.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Nahki Wells may operate up top, while Kasey Palmer and Tudor Mendel-Idowu line up out wide.

As for Forest Green, they are missing striker Ricardo Rees as he recovers from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in September.

In his absence, veteran Will Grigg could lead the line this weekend, supported by Kyle McAllister, Kyle Kelly and Bryan Ifeanyi.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Ashby, Andersen, Johnston, Jones; Walsh; Mendel-Idowu, Donley, Clark, Palmer; Wells

Forest Green Rovers possible starting lineup:

McNicholas; Abrefa, Mabete, McIntyre, Kuemo; Campbell, Clarke; McAllister, Kelly, Ifeanyi; Grigg

We say: Luton Town 3-1 Forest Green Rovers

Luton are in strong form and have been impressive going forward this season, so expect to see them score more than once on Saturday.

However, Rovers could find the back of the net, too, considering the Hatters have been less than stellar in defence.

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