Preview: Luton Town vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will be looking to claim a third consecutive win when they head to Kenilworth Road for Saturday's meeting with Luton Town.

The Foxes occupy 10th place in the League One standings, while the Hatters are one point worse off in 13th position.

Match preview

Midtable Luton have struggled for consistency this season, having recorded four victories, two draws and four defeats in 10 League One games this season.

They are at least showing signs of building momentum after taking maximum points from two of their last three outings.

The Hatters cruised to a 4-1 away victory over Wycombe Wanderers, before they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to MK Dons at Stadium MK.

Jack Wilshere's side responded to that disappointing result with a 2-1 home win in Tuesday's meeting with Barnsley, which came courtesy of first-half efforts from Mads Andersen and Nakhi Wells, the latter of whom has scored six goals in 10 appearances this season.

Luton, who are four points adrift of the top six, will now be aiming to record back-to-back home league wins for the first time this season.

The opening could prove crucial to those hopes, considering they have lost all four league matches in which they have conceded first this term.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leicester boss Russell Martin came under scrutiny after starting his tenure with just two victories in the first seven matches of the League One season (D3, L2).

Fortunately for the former Rangers boss, some of that pressure has alleviated with back-to-back victories, including a 2-1 home success against Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

The Foxes backed up that result with an emphatic 4-0 triumph in their midweek away clash against newly-promoted Bromley, thanks to goals from Will Alves, John Lundstram, Luke Thomas and Emil Riis.

While those two wins have acted as a welcome confidence boost, Martin will be fully aware that his side cannot afford to rest on their laurels in their efforts to secure an immediate return to the Championship, with the Foxes sitting three points adrift of the playoffs and seven points away from the automatic promotion spots.

They now head on their travels for their first meeting with Luton since running out 4-0 winners in an EFL Cup tie in September 2019, and their first league encounter between the two sides since a 1-1 draw in the Championship in February 2007.

The Foxes enter the game as one of two teams yet to lose a League One away match this season, having recorded two wins and three draws across their five road trips.

Luton Town League One form:

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

Luton are expected to be without the services of Sverre Sandal, Benedict Benagr, Shayden Morris, Shandon Baptiste and Gideon Kodua.

Hakeem Odoffin is unlikely to feature after being forced off in the closing stages of the first half against Barnsley.

As a result, Isiah Jones, who replaced Odoffin as a substitute on Tuesday, is likely to start on the right side of a back four made up of Mads Andersen, George Johnston and Kal Naismith.

As for the Foxes, goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk and Ben Nelson are out for the long term with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

They are also unable to call upon defender Jayden Joseph, who has missed the last six matches through injury.

Midfielder Will Smallbone will provide a useful option off the bench after making his Leicester debut as a substitute in midweek.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Andersen, Johnston, Naismith; Walsh; Mendel-Idowu, Clark, Donley, Palmer; Wells

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; O'Hora, Souttar, Okoli; Alves, Lundstram, Page, Thomas; Baybrooke, Doyle; Riis

We say: Luton Town 2-2 Leicester City

Both teams will be looking to build upon their recent upturn in results, but we think they may have to settle for a share of the spoils, taking into account that Luton have lost just once at home this season and Leicester are unbeaten on their travels in League One.

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