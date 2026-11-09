FA Cup second round draw in full: Leicester City, Luton Town, Wimborne Town learn opponents

Leicester City have been handed an away tie at National League South team Dover Athletic in the FA Cup second round.

On Friday night, the Foxes came through a testing encounter at National League North outfit Oxford City with a 4-2 victory, and Russell Martin's side will again be on their travels to face a non-league club in the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Luton Town will make the trip to the North-West to face National League team AFC Fylde.

FA Cup second round draw in full

Chesterfield vs. Cheltenham Town

Guiseley vs. Notts County

Wigan Athletic vs. Barnsley

Exeter City vs. Stevenage

Plymouth Parkway or Berkhamsted vs. Barnet

York City vs. Carlisle United

Crewe Alexandra vs. Plymouth Argyle

AFC Fylde vs. Luton Town

Barrow vs. Kidderminster Harriers

Colchester United vs. Mansfield Town

Rochdale vs. Newport County

Dover Athletic vs. Leicester City

Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient

Grimsby Town vs. Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury Town vs. Burton Albion

Salisbury vs. Blackpool

Wimborne Town vs. Bradford City

Rotherham United vs. Bristol Rovers

Reading vs. Stockport County

Wycombe Wanderers vs. MK Dons