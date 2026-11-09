FA Cup second round draw in full: Leicester City, Luton Town, Wimborne Town learn opponents

Leicester City have been handed an away tie at National League South team Dover Athletic in the FA Cup second round.
On Friday night, the Foxes came through a testing encounter at National League North outfit Oxford City with a 4-2 victory, and Russell Martin's side will again be on their travels to face a non-league club in the next round of the competition.
Meanwhile, Luton Town will make the trip to the North-West to face National League team AFC Fylde.
FA Cup second round draw in full
Chesterfield vs. Cheltenham Town
Guiseley vs. Notts County
Wigan Athletic vs. Barnsley
Exeter City vs. Stevenage
Plymouth Parkway or Berkhamsted vs. Barnet
York City vs. Carlisle United
Crewe Alexandra vs. Plymouth Argyle
AFC Fylde vs. Luton Town
Barrow vs. Kidderminster Harriers
Colchester United vs. Mansfield Town
Rochdale vs. Newport County
Dover Athletic vs. Leicester City
Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient
Grimsby Town vs. Oldham Athletic
Shrewsbury Town vs. Burton Albion
Salisbury vs. Blackpool
Wimborne Town vs. Bradford City
Rotherham United vs. Bristol Rovers
Reading vs. Stockport County
Wycombe Wanderers vs. MK Dons