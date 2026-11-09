Cole Palmer given England lifeline as Chelsea legend makes Thomas Tuchel claim (exclusive)

England manager Thomas Tuchel will have "no choice" but to recall Chelsea's Cole Palmer if the playmaker returns to the level he was performing at during the start of the season, Gus Poyet has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Palmer's omission from the latest England squad was inevitably the biggest talking point from Tuchel's selection, as the Chelsea star was snubbed despite making himself fit and available.

Palmer previously withdrew from the September/October squad for load management reasons, a decision which did not go down well with Tuchel, who professed that the 24-year-old misses too many chances to impress.

The England manager offered the same explanation when asked why Palmer was not called up to face Croatia and Spain in November's Nations League matches, and it is difficult to see the pair's relationship being repaired in the near future.

However, Chelsea legend Poyet believes that while Tuchel and Palmer are "pulling in different directions" right now, the England boss will simply have to recall him if he regains his summer form.

Why Thomas Tuchel may have "no choice" but to recall Cole Palmer

© Iconsport / SPI

"I think both Palmer and Tuchel are pulling in different directions and neither seem to be trying to get together," Poyet told Sports Mole via NetBet, one of the best UK betting sites.

"It's almost as if Tuchel says, 'I didn't pick you', and then Palmer responds in some way, and he doesn't pick him again. They're both looking at the situation in that way.

"The most important thing for Palmer right now is the position he plays. There are players performing very well for Tuchel in that role, and the closest example is Bellingham. At the moment, it's impossible to drop Bellingham.

"I don't know what the relationship is like between Tuchel and Palmer, or who's trying to do what, but it's not clear. Either Palmer will become a necessity, or he'll reach the level he was at a few months ago, when he was the best player in the country, and the manager will have no choice but to pick him. It's a strange situation for everybody."

Having also not gone to the World Cup or been part of England's pre-Mundial training camp, Palmer's last appearance for the Three Lions came back in March, when he played 59 minutes of a 1-0 friendly loss to Japan.

Was Cole Palmer really the "best player in the country"?

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Palmer responded to his World Cup snub in stellar fashion during the start of the season, having a direct hand in six goals in his first seven appearances of the season in all tournaments, four of his own and two assists.

The former Manchester City prospect has since struggled to keep the momentum going since the international break, though, only managing one goal and one assist from his last five Premier League appearances.

However, Poyet's claim that Palmer was the best player in the country not long ago will inevitably spark debate, especially when his teammate Joao Pedro won the August Premier League Player of the Month award.

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki also began the campaign with two goals and two assists from his first two Premier League games, but nevertheless, Palmer will become increasingly difficult to ignore if his summertime form returns.

Gus Poyet was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet.