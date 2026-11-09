Nicolo Tresoldi: Italy call-up “a possibility” as Roberto Mancini issues update amid Germany competition

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has provided a fresh update on the national team’s hopes of persuading Nicolo Tresoldi to represent the Azzurri over Germany.

The 22-year-old Club Brugge star was born in Cagliari to an Italian father and Argentine mother of Italian descent before he moved to Germany at the age of 13 for his mother's work.

Tresoldi joined Hannover 96 at youth level before spending three years in the senior team between 2022 and 2025, making 80 first-team appearances.

The striker has since elevated his game to new heights in Belgium with Club Brugge, while he has represented Germany at Under-19 and Under-21 level, scoring 19 goals 35 appearances across all tournaments.

Tresoldi’s standout performances have sparked a dual international tug-of-war between Italy and Germany, and he is still undecided on his long-term allegiance.

However, Mancini is optimistic that Italy can secure Tresoldi’s services following a conversation he and Claudio Ranieri - the technical director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) - had with the in-demand striker.

© Imago / Niklas Heiden

Mancini confirms “possibility” Tresoldi will choose Italy over Germany

Speaking at a press conference on Monday ahead of Italy resuming their UEFA Nations League campaign this week, Mancini told reporters: “I have spoken to [Tresoldi], as has Ranieri. He needs to feel that he wants to play for Italy.

“Given that he was born in Italy and his father played for Italy [and won the European Under-21 Championship], I think there could be a possibility.

“Ultimately, it is the player who has to make the decision. He knows that we believe he could be important for us.”

Tresoldi has once again been called up to Germany’s Under-21 squad for the November international break ahead of friendly matches against Belgium and Croatia.

The next international break is scheduled for the end of March 2027, giving Tresoldi plenty of time to mull over whether he wished to represent Italy or Germany - now managed by Jurgen Klopp - at senior level.

© Iconsport / Belga / KURT DESPLENTER

Why Italy, Germany are desperate to secure rising star Tresoldi

Both Italy and Germany are understandably keen to win the race for Tresoldi, who has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe over the last 12 months or so.

Last season, Tresoldi inspired Club Brugge to their 20th Belgian Pro League title after scoring 13 goals in 30 matches to win the division’s Golden Boot award.

He has since carried his prolific form in the new campaign, netting 14 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions, including eight strikes in 11 league games.

Tresoldi is currently the joint second-top scorer in the Champions League with five goals in just four matches, including a memorable hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 away victory over Inter Milan last month.

Known for his elite penalty-box movement and high-intensity pressing, Tresoldi is understood to have caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League champions Arsenal.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Tresoldi, who is valued at €35m (£29.2m) by transfermarkt and is under contract at Club Brugge until June 2029.