Jurgen Klopp and Roberto Mancini battle for Arsenal, Man United target Nicolo Tresoldi

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Italy boss Roberto Mancini are competing to secure the international allegiance of Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, whose Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan has further enhanced his reputation amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young centre-forwards, scoring three times as Club Brugge stunned Italian champions Inter Milan with a remarkable 4-3 victory at San Siro on October 13.

Tresoldi's performance earned him the UEFA Player of the Match award and underlined why several leading European clubs have been monitoring his progress.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with the highly rated forward, who was reportedly valued at approximately €50m (£43m) during the summer transfer window.

However, his future is attracting attention beyond the transfer market, with Germany and Italy attempting to convince him to represent their senior national teams.

Klopp, who now manages Germany, and Mancini, who returned to take charge of Italy, have already held personal discussions with Tresoldi about his international ambitions.

Those conversations took place before his spectacular display against Inter, although the striker publicly revisited the subject after his Champions League heroics.

Despite interest from two of international football's most recognisable managers, Tresoldi has insisted that he is in no hurry to make a final decision.

Klopp and Mancini make personal approaches for Tresoldi

Tresoldi's international situation is unusually complicated, with the Club Brugge forward eligible to represent three countries that have previously won the World Cup.

Born in Cagliari to an Italian father and Argentine mother, he moved to Germany at the age of 12 after his mother received a professional opportunity there.

He developed through Hannover 96's youth system and subsequently represented Germany at youth level, establishing himself as one of the country's most prolific Under-21 internationals.

Tresoldi has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances for Germany's Under-21 side, but his performances have also attracted the attention of Mancini.

The Italian coach is hoping to persuade the striker to represent the country of his birth, while Klopp wants him to continue his international development with Germany.

Speaking to ran earlier this month, Tresoldi revealed that Klopp had personally contacted him.

The former Liverpool manager initially sent him a message signed with his familiar nickname, Kloppo, before the pair spoke about his future.

Tresoldi admitted that he had been extremely nervous about the conversation, describing the exchange as a positive experience.

He subsequently confirmed that Mancini had also approached him.

Speaking after his hat-trick against Inter, Tresoldi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I've already spoken to Klopp and Mancini. I've explained how I see things."

However, the striker made clear that his immediate priority remained Germany's Under-21 team.

"For now, I'm enjoying myself with the youth teams, and then we'll see. We have a European Championship to win," he added.

Tresoldi had previously offered an indication of how difficult his decision could become.

"My heart is 50-50. Both countries mean a lot to me," he explained during a media appearance in September.

The forward intends to complete his involvement in the 2027 European Under-21 Championship, which takes place in Albania and Serbia, before deciding whether to represent Germany or Italy at senior level.

Argentina remains another possibility because of his family background, although his publicly acknowledged dilemma has primarily concerned Germany and Italy.

His decision could therefore remain unresolved until next summer, regardless of how quickly his club career progresses.

© Iconsport / Alessio Morgese/ZUMA Press Wire

Why Arsenal and Man United are monitoring Club Brugge sensation

Tresoldi's growing reputation has been built on considerably more than one exceptional Champions League performance.

The striker joined Club Brugge from Hannover in 2025 for approximately €7.5m (£6.5m) and enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in Belgium.

He scored 22 goals and registered six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, helping Brugge win the Belgian league title and finishing as the competition's leading scorer.

His partnership with Christos Tzolis, who subsequently joined Arsenal, proved particularly effective during that successful campaign.

Tresoldi has maintained his goalscoring form this season, with nine goals in 11 appearances reported immediately after his hat-trick against Inter.

The forward's versatility is one reason for the widespread interest in his services.

Standing at 6ft 1in, he possesses the physical attributes to operate as a conventional centre-forward but prefers to move across the attacking third rather than remain permanently between opposition centre-backs.

His movement creates opportunities for teammates to attack central spaces, while his acceleration and willingness to press opponents make him an attractive option for clubs seeking a modern number nine.

The German youth international has also demonstrated an ability to deliver against high-profile opponents.

His three goals against Inter included a confidently converted penalty and two finishes from inside the penalty area, helping Brugge secure one of the most surprising results of the Champions League campaign.

The performance carried additional personal significance because Tresoldi grew up supporting Inter's city rivals AC Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his childhood admiration for Kaka, Filippo Inzaghi and Alexandre Pato helped establish his attachment to the Rossoneri.

His rise has been particularly remarkable considering that several Italian clubs, including Milan and Juventus, reportedly declined opportunities to recruit him during his youth.

Interest in the forward has since increased considerably.

Arsenal have reportedly considered a January approach, potentially offering Tresoldi the opportunity to reunite with Tzolis in North London, while Manchester United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest.

Roma reportedly had a substantial summer proposal rejected, with Brugge reluctant to lose a player whose value has increased dramatically since his arrival.

Nevertheless, there is no indication that Tresoldi has agreed to join any of his reported suitors, and his international decision remains separate from any potential club transfer.

Klopp and Mancini will both hope to convince the striker that their respective national teams offer the best platform for his development.

For now, Tresoldi appears determined to keep his options open, with the European Under-21 Championship providing a natural deadline for one of international football's most intriguing eligibility decisions.