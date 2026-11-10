Arsenal: Why Myles Lewis-Skelly will miss England vs. Croatia as Nations League rules explained

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly will be unavailable for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia at Wembley on Thursday evening due to suspension.

The 20-year-old was called up to Thomas Tuchel's squad for November's final two League A Group 3 games against Croatia and Spain, as the Three Lions aim to seal qualification for the quarter-finals.

England sit second in the group with nine points from four matches, six clear of third-placed Croatia, meaning they just need one point from their final two games to progress.

Lewis-Skelly featured in all four of England's contests across September and October, but he also picked up two yellow cards, both of which came against the Czech Republic.

As two bookings is enough to incur a one-game ban in the Nations League, Lewis-Skelly will sit out the visit of Croatia, before returning for the trip to Spain on Sunday.

Arsenal: Myles Lewis-Skelly suspended for England vs. Croatia

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Lewis-Skelly's presence was vital in September and October, as the Arsenal man started three of England's first four Nations League games, playing the full 90 against Czechia on matchday four.

Lewis-Skelly helped negate the impact of losing Declan Rice, but his Arsenal teammate is now fit and firing and ready to take his place alongside Elliot Anderson in midfield on Thursday evening.

Tuchel can also deploy James Garner and the uncapped Jobe Bellingham in the engine room, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose spot at right-back can be covered by the returning Djed Spence and Ben White.

Jude Bellingham could also drop into a deeper role, as all of Morgan Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze and Joshua King can function as a number 10, so England are expected to cope just fine in Lewis-Skelly's absence.

England at risk of Jude Bellingham suspension blow against Croatia

© Imago / Branislav Racko

However, the older Bellingham brother will be walking a tightrope if he features on Thursday evening, as he is also just one yellow card away from incurring a Nations League ban.

The Real Madrid star was booked against Spain on matchday one, but has since managed to avoid the second yellow card that would force him onto the sidelines for one game.

Bellingham will miss the trip to Spain if he is cautioned on Thursday evening, though, but he is the only England player in the current squad at risk of a yellow-card ban for the final matchday.

Manchester City duo Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly are also on one Nations League booking apiece, but neither player will feature this month; Guehi withdrew through injury on Monday, and O'Reilly was not selected.

Yellow cards that do not result in a suspension are wiped after the quarter-finals, but the two-booking rule remains until the first two legs of the knockout stage have been completed.