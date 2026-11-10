Liverpool: Hungary confirm "last-minute" Dominik Szoboszlai decision in new injury update

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will remain with the Hungary national team following medical examinations, the Magyars have announced.

The 26-year-old arrived for the November international break carrying a knee injury, which he sustained in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola admitted at full time that Szoboszlai was not feeling 100%, although the former RB Leipzig man nevertheless joined up with his compatriots for the UEFA Nations League.

Hungary issued a statement on Monday morning announcing that Szoboszlai would undergo further medical tests on his knee sprain, which have now been completed, and he will not be sent back to Kirkby.

However, in a fresh update on Tuesday, Hungary also conceded that they are unlikely to make any decisions on Szoboszlai's involvement until the very last minute.

Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai to remain with Hungary after injury tests

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

"Dominik Szoboszlai has undergone the required medical examinations. Following his knee sprain, the national team’s medical staff will do everything possible over the coming days to ensure that the team captain is available to the coaching staff as soon as possible," the statement read.

"However, a decision on his availability for the match will almost certainly only be made at the last minute."

Hungary face Georgia in their penultimate Nations League group-stage game on Saturday, before also taking on Northern Ireland next Tuesday in League B Group 2.

The Magyars currently sit second in the group with seven points from four games, one point adrift of leaders Northern Ireland in top spot, which guarantees promotion to League A.

Hungary's second-placed ranking would see Szoboszlai's side advance to the promotion playoffs, where they would meet a third or fourth-placed team from League A for the right to progress to the top tier.

Szoboszlai came back from the September/October international break with a hamstring injury, which he then exacerbated against Brentford, causing him to miss five games in total for Liverpool so far this season.

Are Hungary making the right decision with Dominik Szoboszlai?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

As Hungary are vying for League A promotion, and Szoboszlai is arguably their most important player, the Magyars' decision to keep the midfielder around for now is both understandable and defensible.

Liverpool fans will no doubt want the midfielder to withdraw, return to Merseyside and enjoy a complete rest over the international break, and that scenario could still occur if his knee issue flares up over the coming days.

However, Szoboszlai should also do everything in his power to make himself available for his country, thereby forcing Liverpool fans to watch on anxiously over the next week.