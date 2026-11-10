Spain predicted lineup vs. Czech Republic: Lamine Yamal decision made for UEFA Nations League contest

Spain will be without the services of Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal for Thursday's UEFA Nations League fixture with Czech Republic on Thursday night.

La Roja are already through to the quarter-finals of the tournament, although first position in Group A3 is yet to be secured, with England also battling for that spot.

Yamal misses out on Thursday due to a knee injury that he suffered while representing Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, while Oyarzabal is absent through illness.

However, both attackers should join up with the squad after this contest in order to prepare for the game with England on Sunday evening.

Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez are one booking away from being suspended for the clash with England, but the pair are set to feature from the start here.

Pedro Porro missed the last international period through injury but has since returned for Tottenham Hotspur, and the defender is expected to start on Thursday.

Rodri is a notable absentee in the middle of midfield through injury, meaning that both Pedri and Fabian Ruiz could feature in that area of the field.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams and Ferran Torres are also likely to be in the starting side.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruiz; N Williams, Fermin, Baena; Torres