Lamine Yamal injury latest: Will Spain superstar face England on Sunday?

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal will reportedly be unavailable for Spain's next UEFA Nations League fixture against Czech Republic on Thursday night.

Yamal played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, as Barcelona recorded a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and the 19-year-old set up Fermin Lopez for his second goal of the match.

The attacker had been in line to join up with the Spain squad ahead of the Nations League fixtures against Czech Republic and England during this international period.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal sustained a knee injury during the game against Atletico and will therefore miss Spain's clash with Czech Republic.

© Iconsport / PressInphoto

Yamal 'to miss' Spain's clash with Czech Republic

The report claims that the teenager will instead join up with the squad for the game with England.

Barcelona are allegedly 'calm' when it comes to the situation, with no structural damage being suffered, rather a knock that is causing the forward some pain.

Spain are already through to the quarter-finals of the Nations League, although they are not yet certain of first position in Group A3 ahead of England.

Yamal has been in exceptional form for Barcelona this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 12 assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the forward has a record of 11 goals and 14 assists in 37 caps for Spain.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Yamal 'expected' to feature in Spain's fixture with England

La Roja will conclude their Nations League Group A3 campaign against England on November 15, and the expectation is that Yamal will be involved in that contest.

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal - another vital player for Spain - is also set to miss the Czech Republic fixture, as he is recovering from illness.

It is unclear at this stage of proceedings whether Oyarzabal will feature against England, as the forward is awaiting the birth of his child.