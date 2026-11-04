Will Rodri face England? Barcelona and Spain star's return timeline revealed after huge injury blow

Barcelona and Spain have suffered a significant injury setback after Rodri was ruled out for around a month with a hamstring problem.

The midfielder is set to miss Blaugrana's upcoming meeting with Atletico Madrid, as well as Spain's two Nations League fixtures against Czechia and England.

His absence could provide England with a major boost ahead of their trip to Spain, with Rodri remaining an influential figure for club and country.

What is the latest on Rodri's injury?

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rodri has suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of action for approximately one month.

The 30-year-old sustained the problem during Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday night, requesting a substitution late in the first half after experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring.

Hansi Flick withdrew the midfielder at half-time to prevent further damage, introducing academy graduate Marc Bernal alongside Pedri.

Bernal delivered a composed performance as Barca maintained their defensive shape and secured their first Champions League clean sheet in 18 matches.

However, Rodri's injury means he will miss this weekend's meeting with Atletico, while his recovery timeline also rules him out of Spain's upcoming UEFA Nations League commitments.

Luis de la Fuente's side are scheduled to travel to Czechia before hosting England, with the midfielder's absence depriving Spain of one of their most important players.

?⚠️ Rodri suffers hamstring injury and will be out of action for Barcelona and Spain for the next month. Out for Barça next game against Atlético this weekend. ❌ https://t.co/owY6co3e0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2026

Rodri injury is a huge blow for Barcelona and Spain

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY

Losing Rodri for a month is a significant setback for both Barcelona and Spain, given his ability to dictate the tempo, protect the defence and provide composure in possession.

His importance to Barcelona this season is reflected in his statistics, having featured in 14 matches across all competitions, accumulating 946 minutes and an average match rating of 7.28.

That makes him the club's fifth most-used player this season, underlining how regularly he has featured in Flick's plans.

Rodri · 2026/27 Match ratings — current season Sportmonks ratings · 4–10 scale · 7.28 moy. · 14 matches 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 moy. 7.28 La Liga · 10 Champions League · 4

For Spain, his absence against England is arguably even more concerning.

Rodri has consistently been one of the most influential midfielders in international football, and replacing his positional intelligence and ability to control matches is no straightforward task.

The Three Lions could therefore receive a considerable boost, potentially giving Thomas Tuchel's side greater opportunities to disrupt Spain's usual possession-based approach.

Spain still possess considerable midfield quality, but Rodri's absence could change the complexion of the contest, particularly against an England side looking to exploit any weaknesses in the hosts' midfield.