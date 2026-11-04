Man Utd transfer news: United make breakthrough in January left-back pursuit but 'main issue' remains

Manchester United have made progress in their shock pursuit of Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the Algeria international reportedly open to leaving the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old left-back is understood to be interested in a move to Old Trafford, while personal terms are not expected to present a problem.

However, the rivalry between the two Manchester clubs could prove a significant obstacle as United explore their January transfer options.

Rayan Ait-Nouri open to Man City exit amid United interest

© Imago

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Ait-Nouri is keen on leaving Manchester City during the January transfer window, with United still interested in his signature, having tried to sign him on deadline day.

Plettenberg reports that personal terms would not be an issue either, suggesting the Algeria international could be receptive to a switch across Manchester.

However, the journalist identifies the relationship between City and United as the 'main issue' that still remains, with Ait-Nouri's potential market currently being explored.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has struggled to establish himself at City since arriving in 2025, making a departure increasingly plausible.

United's interest represents a potential opportunity to address their left-back situation, although negotiating directly with their local rivals would be a particularly complicated transfer.

Ait-Nouri to Man Utd would be a controversial transfer

© Imago

There is little doubt that Ait-Nouri would offer United an attractive solution at left-back, but signing a City player would be a controversial move given the rivalry between the clubs.

United may therefore be better served exploring alternatives, particularly Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and RB Leipzig's David Raum.

Balde has struggled for regular opportunities under Hansi Flick, and at just 22, he would offer considerable long-term potential and could be tempted by the prospect of becoming United's first-choice left-back.

Raum is a different proposition, having established himself as a regular starter and captain at Leipzig. However, his contract expires in 2027, potentially allowing United to negotiate a deal.

Ait-Nouri remains an interesting option, especially with personal terms reportedly straightforward, but United should not allow the Manchester rivalry to dictate their recruitment.

Balde and Raum could offer more straightforward routes to strengthening the position, making it sensible for United to keep alternative targets firmly in their plans.