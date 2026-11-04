Everton predicted lineup vs. Coventry: Jack Grealish decision to be made

Everton must make a fresh decision on the availability of Jack Grealish for Friday's Premier League clash with Coventry City.

The on-loan Manchester City attacker has missed the team's last two matches due to a disciplinary issue.

"He's unavailable at the moment and we will make a decision with the club when we think that availability comes back," Moyes told BBC Sport following the team's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Monday night.

Grealish will not earn a spot in the Everton XI, but it remains to be seen whether there is a return to the squad for the 31-year-old.

Moyes could have a full squad available for this game, with no fresh injuries being reported, and it would not be a surprise to see the same XI from the Newcastle clash last time out.

Thierno Barry has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season and will continue in the final third of the field.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should again feature as the number 10, with the 28-year-old a standout performer for the Toffees of late.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

> Click here to see how Coventry could line up against Everton