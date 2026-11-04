Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim: How to watch Europa League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Gameweek four in the Europa League sees Crystal Palace welcome Hoffenheim to Selhurst Park for a league-phase clash this Thursday.

The two teams are meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture, with both looking to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds, and here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the match.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim kick off?

Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim will kick off at 17:45 UK time on Thursday evening.

The match is one of several Europa League fixtures taking place on the same evening, with Bournemouth also in action away to Sparta Prague while Sunderland welcome Dinamo Zagreb.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim being played?

This Europa League match will take place at Crystal Palace's home ground, Selhurst Park, which has a capacity of 25,194.

The Eagles will be looking to make the most of home advantage, having opened their European campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over Lech Poznan earlier this season.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim in the UK

TV channels

Crystal Palace's clash against the German side will be shown on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK, with coverage also available on TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Fans with access to TNT Sports can stream the match through HBO Max provided their subscription includes the relevant sports coverage.

Highlights

Match highlights of Crystal Palace's encounter against Christian Ilzer's side will be available through TNT Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel, while both clubs are also expected to share footage and reaction through their official channels.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim?

Crystal Palace are looking to bounce back from a difficult spell in the Premier League, where three successive defeats have left Pierre Sage's side in the relegation zone after nine matches.

The Eagles have collected four points from their opening three Europa League fixtures, beginning with a 4-0 home victory over Lech Poznan before losing 3-2 away to Lyon and drawing 2-2 with Besiktas.

They currently sit 15th in the 36-team League Phase table and will be keen to strengthen their position with another home win.

Sage's side can take encouragement from their record at Selhurst Park, where they are unbeaten in seven European matches, winning five and drawing two.

However, they will need to improve their recent domestic form if their new manager is to avoid coming under further pressure.

As for Hoffenheim, they have made a less convincing start to their European campaign, collecting three points from their first three matches.

Defeats to OFI Crete and Besiktas were followed by an impressive and much-needed 3-0 victory over Lyon, which lifted Ilzer's side to 23rd in the standings.

Die Kraichgauer have struggled to maintain that momentum, though, exiting the DFB-Pokal on penalties to Holstein Kiel before suffering a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat against Werder Bremen last weekend.

Hoffenheim are also aiming to improve their away record in Europe, having won just one of their last six continental away matches, while they have lost all five of their previous meetings with English opposition.