Liverpool handed major boost as Crystal Palace face three-match ban nightmare over reckless tackle

Crystal Palace will be without influential striker Jean-Philippe Mateta for their forthcoming Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

The Frenchman is due to serve a three-match domestic ban after being sent off during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Mateta was dismissed after only 13 minutes in North London, following a late challenge on Spurs captain Micky van de Ven.

The Palace forward's absence is a significant setback for the Eagles ahead of the daunting visit from Andoni Iraola's title-chasing Reds on November 8.

Why was Jean-Philippe Mateta dismissed against Spurs?

© Imago / Every Second Media

The flashpoint came as Van de Ven reached a loose ball ahead of his opponent before a late tackle caught him and also brought down Spurs teammate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Referee Michael Oliver first showed a yellow card, but VAR intervened and recommended an on-field review.

After watching the footage, Oliver changed his decision to a straight red for serious foul play, leaving the visitors to play more than 75 minutes with ten men.

The dismissal came shortly after Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky had kept out Palace’s first genuine opportunity of the evening.

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Mateta, who had only recently returned from injury and was left out of the club's midweek cup tie to manage his workload.

How can Crystal Palace cope with Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Without a powerful focal point like Mateta, Palace lose a vital reference in an attacking system built around his presence.

The former Mainz loanee was the club’s leading league scorer last season and has scored 50 top-flight goals since joining in January 2021.

Although his start to the current campaign has been disrupted, Palace still have options capable of troubling the Merseyside side.

Eddie Nketiah is likely to lead the attack after recently scoring the winning goal in a cup tie without Mateta, while Ismaila Sarr is set to shoulder more of the attacking responsibility.