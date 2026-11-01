Michael Carrick’s Man Utd misery compounded as continental rivals 'hijack' Old Trafford's succession masterplan

Manchester United could reportedly miss out on top managerial target Julian Nagelsmann following emerging interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The Red Devils extended their miserable winless streak across all competitions after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Xabi Alonso's side early in the second half before Cole Palmer doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

A frustrating afternoon in West London was compounded when Lisandro Martinez received a red card for raising his forearm towards Wesley Fofana to concede the decisive spot kick.

Despite losing four of their last five matches, Michael Carrick has seemingly retained the backing of the Old Trafford board for the time being.

Juventus 'contact' Nagelsmann as Spalletti struggles

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti via Manchester Evening News, Juventus have officially registered their interest in Nagelsmann as they prepare for a potential change in the dugout.

Juventus are reportedly weighing up the prospect of dismissing head coach Luciano Spalletti, following a run of just two wins in their past seven matches.

The report names the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager as the club’s leading choice to oversee a much-needed revival in Turin.

Spalletti faces a pivotal Serie A meeting with Napoli on Sunday evening, with defeat at home potentially bringing his tenure to an end.

Juventus are also said to be keeping tabs on Didier Deschamps, Stefano Pioli, Sergio Conceicao and former boss Antonio Conte as possible alternatives.

What would Juventus’ interest mean for Man United?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Juventus’ unexpected move poses a major headache for United’s hierarchy as they cautiously consider their options for life after Carrick.

Nagelsmann had already emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Old Trafford vacancy, alongside Eddie Howe and Unai Emery.

Should the German coach accept a lucrative offer from the Serie A side, the Premier League strugglers would have to rethink their managerial shortlist considerably.

For now, Carrick is expected to take charge of a daunting Champions League tie against Roma on Tuesday evening.

The under-pressure Englishman thanked the travelling supporters for their full-time ovation at Stamford Bridge and said his side needed to take encouragement from the performance.