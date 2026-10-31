Is Lisandro Martinez suspended for Liverpool vs. Man United after Chelsea red card?

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez will serve a one-game Premier League ban following his senseless sending-off in the Red Devils' 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Argentina international returned to the starting lineup for the Premier League lunchtime kickoff at Stamford Bridge, but his afternoon ended in embarrassment.

Martinez was firstly cautioned for pulling back Chelsea star Morgan Rogers in the 59th minute, and the former Ajax man was sent for an early bath just a few moments later following a VAR review.

Chelsea appealed for a spot kick when Wesley Fofana went down in the box holding his face at a corner, and replays showed Martinez clattering into the Blues defender with his elbow raised towards the Frenchman's face.

Martinez had no eyes on the ball as he took out Fofana, leaving referee Peter Bankes with no choice but to award Chelsea a penalty and dismiss the Man Utd man for a second bookable offence.

Lisandro Martinez to serve one-game ban after red card

Lisandro Martinez is shown a second yellow card following a VAR review ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/VLcAMNdqgZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

While reviewing the incident on the screen, the VAR room told Bankes: "He's not attempting to play the ball. I can't see him attempt to do anything else other than jump into his opponent leading with an arm here."

The on-field official then addressed the Stamford Bridge crowd to explain his decision, saying: "After review, Manchester United No.6 commits a reckless challenge with his arm. The final decision is a penalty kick, and a second yellow card for Manchester United No.6."

As Martinez was only guilty of a "reckless challenge" and received a second yellow card rather than a straight red for serious foul play or violent conduct, he will only have to serve a one-match Premier League suspension.

The South American will therefore sit out the visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford next Sunday, and he will return in time for the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool following the international break.

Lisandro Martinez will be ridiculed - and rightly so

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Before Bruno Fernandes spoke out against Michael Carrick's tactics, Martinez's verbal criticism on Jason Wilcox and the rest of the boardroom divided opinion among Red Devils fans and rivals.

Some felt that the defender had said what needed to be said, some believed he went too far, and some warned him that if Man United had brought in better players, he would be one of the first on the chopping block.

For Martinez to make such scathing remarks only to be sent off in such nonsensical circumstances just a couple of weeks later sums up the sorry state of Man United at the moment, as well as making the player himself the subject of inevitable and rightful ridicule.

However, Carrick has plenty of options to choose from to replace Martinez, as all of Ayden Heaven, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui can step in for the suspended 28-year-old against Aston Villa.

Martinez was making his seventh Premier League start of the season at Stamford Bridge, but his Man United contract expires at the end of the season.