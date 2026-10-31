Man United transfer news: Premier League club 'ready to rival' Red Devils in Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer battle

Nottingham Forest are reportedly prepared to battle Manchester United for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Man United are scouring the market for potential striker targets in a search that has grown in importance following the news that Benjamin Sesko is out for a lengthy period of time.

Mateta is someone who is believed to be on Man United's radar, with the striker open to a potential move to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has scored 63 goals in 206 competitive appearances for Palace, but his time at Selhurst Park appears to be drawing to a close.

Mateta pushed for a move to AC Milan in January, only to see the transfer fall through due to an issue with his knee.

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Forest to rival Man United for Mateta

Then, in the summer, the 29-year-old took a case to FIFA to argue that the final year of his Palace contract was invalid, but he ultimately failed in his quest to avoid the last 12 months of his deal.

While he remains under contract, his deal will expire at the end of the season, so there is a possibility Palace will look to sell him in the January window.

Man United may be among his suitors, but they are set to face competition from at least one other Premier League club.

According to TEAMtalk, Forest are 'ready to rival' the Red Devils for Mateta's signature in the new year.

The report describes Michael Carrick's side as 'serious contenders', but Forest are 'looking' at the Palace striker as they look to bolster their forward line.

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Forest searching for more firepower

Oliver Glasner is seemingly keen to bring in further attacking reinforcements despite recruiting Liam Delap from Chelsea in the summer.

Forest have struggled in the final third this term, netting just six goals in their opening eight Premier League matches.

Glasner's influence could prove crucial in a transfer battle, given his previous working relationship with Mateta during his successful spell as Palace boss.

From Mateta's perspective, he is willing to turn down interest from across Europe and the Saudi Pro League as he looks to continue his career in the Premier League.