Chelsea's BlueCo model questioned after Strasbourg admission

Chelsea's multi-club ownership model has come under renewed scrutiny after Strasbourg captain Ismael Doukoure admitted that the French club's extensive summer recruitment had created difficulties within the dressing room.

Strasbourg, who share the same BlueCo ownership group as Chelsea, brought in 17 players during the summer transfer window, including five from Stamford Bridge, in a rebuilding operation costing approximately £85m.

However, the investment has yet to produce the desired results, with Hugo Oliveira's side suffering four consecutive Ligue 1 defeats and slipping to 16th in the standings, just outside the automatic relegation places.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's home encounter with Auxerre, Doukoure acknowledged that integrating so many new faces had been complicated by language barriers, although he insisted that the atmosphere within the squad was improving.

His comments offer a fresh perspective on the challenges facing Strasbourg, whose recruitment strategy and close relationship with Chelsea had already attracted criticism earlier this season.

Strasbourg captain highlights challenges after Chelsea-linked summer rebuild

Doukoure, one of Strasbourg's longest-serving players, believes the scale of the changes made during the summer has inevitably affected the team's adaptation process.

"At the beginning, it's obviously a little more complicated because there are players who speak different languages," the 23-year-old defender explained during his pre-match press conference.

The Frenchman stressed that established members of the squad have a responsibility to help new arrivals settle into their surroundings.

"It's up to us, the older players, so to speak, to open up, talk to them and bring them closer to us," he continued.

"That's what we've been doing for some time now, and I think it's starting to pay off."

Doukoure's remarks should not be interpreted as a direct criticism of BlueCo or Chelsea's involvement in Strasbourg's recruitment.

Indeed, the captain expressed confidence in the squad's ability to recover, drawing parallels with a similarly difficult period under former manager Liam Rosenior in November 2024.

"I feel that, just like two years ago, the team spirit we're building with this group is getting better and better," he said.

"It's true that we've suffered defeats. But honestly, with the quality we have and the players at our disposal, I have no doubts."

Nevertheless, the difficulties he describes underline the practical challenges associated with rebuilding a squad around young players arriving from different countries and footballing backgrounds.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Why Strasbourg's struggles raise questions for Chelsea's BlueCo model

Chelsea's connection with Strasbourg has become an increasingly prominent feature of BlueCo's recruitment strategy since the consortium acquired the French club in 2023.

Five players moved from the Blues to Strasbourg during the latest summer window: Deivid Washington, Omari Kellyman, Filip Jorgensen, Dario Essugo and Genesis Antwi.

The movement has also worked in the opposite direction, with Valentin Barco and Emanuel Emegha joining Chelsea as part of the wider relationship between the clubs.

The arrangement provides Chelsea with opportunities to develop younger players in a competitive European league, while allowing Strasbourg access to talent from within the same ownership network.

However, the scale of the latest rebuild has raised questions about whether Strasbourg have sacrificed too much continuity in pursuit of their recruitment objectives.

The consequences of Strasbourg's youthful squad had already come under scrutiny after their second consecutive league defeat against Nice earlier this month.

At that stage, Oliveira had refused to use inexperience as an excuse, insisting that his players needed to learn quickly and improve collectively.

The situation has since deteriorated, with defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes extending the losing sequence to four matches.

Strasbourg have also conceded 18 goals in their opening eight league fixtures, exposing defensive weaknesses that cannot simply be attributed to the difficulties of communication within the dressing room.

The current problems follow concerns raised during the summer over the sporting sustainability of BlueCo's Strasbourg strategy, when another major turnover of players threatened to disrupt the team's development.

Doukoure's comments provide evidence of one specific challenge created by that turnover, although they do not establish that the recruitment policy is responsible for Strasbourg's poor results.

With Auxerre visiting Stade de la Meinau on Sunday, Oliveira's side have an immediate opportunity to halt their losing run and demonstrate the improvement in squad cohesion described by their captain.

For BlueCo, Strasbourg's ability to recover will also offer an important indication of whether such an extensive rebuild can deliver the stability required to compete in Ligue 1.