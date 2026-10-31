Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Everton: Four changes as Yoane Wissa returns

Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle could make four changes to his starting lineup for Monday's Premier League showdown with Everton at St James' Park.

The Magpies are seeking an immediate slice of revenge after losing 3-1 to the Toffees in the fourth round of the EFL Cup in midweek, and injury was added to insult for Newcastle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Indeed, Will Osula was forced off at half time after twisting his ankle and is now a major doubt for Monday night, so Yoane Wissa should be restored to the number nine role.

The former Brentford striker could spearhead an otherwise unchanged front four also comprising Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy, as the newly-recovered Anthony Elanga continues building his fitness back up from the bench.

Jacob Ramsey was also sacrificed at half time in the cup, but his withdrawal was tactical rather than enforced, so Joelinton is in line to rejoin Nico Gonzalez in the double pivot.

Two further changes could arrive in central defence, as Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman may displace Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, but Amar Dedic and Lewis Hall are safe in the wide areas.

Lewis Miley (muscle) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness) both have question marks hanging over their head for the fixture, but Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (knee) are definitely out.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez; Murphy, Willock, Barnes; Wissa

> Everton predicted lineup vs. Newcastle