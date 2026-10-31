Preview: Newcastle United vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

A rapid rematch from the fourth round of the EFL Cup, Newcastle United and Everton close out Premier League gameweek nine at St James' Park on Monday night.

David Moyes masterminded a 3-1 triumph for the Toffees over the Magpies in midweek, but Monday's hosts enter the next round three places and one point better off in the Premier League table.

Match preview

Dreams of a second League Cup crown in three seasons for Newcastle were swiftly dashed at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in midweek, as a 25-minute Toffees flurry condemned Matthias Jaissle's men to a premature knockout exit.

After 34 scoreless minutes, James Garner, Hayden Hackney and Thierno Barry launched Everton into a 3-0 lead by the 69th, ensuring that Dan Burn's response in the dying embers would prove an inconsequential consolation.

Defeat on Merseyside marked a third loss from four for Jaissle's inconsistent Newcastle across all tournaments, although they managed to stop the Premier League rot with a 2-0 triumph at crisis club Crystal Palace in gameweek eight.

The Magpies' third top-flight success of the season was enough to keep them in the top half of the standings - at least until Saturday and Sunday's fixtures are complete - but of all the top 10 teams in the Premier League, only Chelsea (15) conceded more goals than Newcastle's 14 in the first eight rounds.

Furthermore, only one of Newcastle's four Premier League home games in 2026-27 has ended in victory, and Jaissle's men are yet to keep a clean sheet at St James' Park in any tournament this term, shipping eight goals across five games in total.

Newcastle vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ⚫? | "Newcastle Always Have A Chance"

The statistics suggest that Everton are not the best-placed side to capitalise on Newcastle's defensive home woes, though, having failed to make the net bulge in two of their last three away games after succumbing to Arsenal's might last weekend.

After becoming the victims of the Gunners' first corner goal of the season - a scrappy Ezri Konsa finish - Moyes's men conceded from a cross yet again in the second half, as Gabriel Magalhaes rubber-stamped a 2-0 success for the champions.

Progression to the League Cup quarter-finals - where Arsenal's conquerors Fleetwood Town await at Highbury - at Newcastle's expense was a temporary reprieve, but the Toffees now head across the north of England having lost their sturdy touch in the top flight.

From going unbeaten in their first six games of the season to losing each of their last two without scoring, Everton are also still searching for their first Premier League away victory of the campaign, drawing three and losing one of their opening four on the road.

However, Thursday's EFL Cup triumph represented Everton's third win from their last four against Newcastle, who have only beaten the Toffees in one of their last seven attempts - a 4-1 Hill Dickinson Stadium slaughter in November 2025.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Team News

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Jaissle made a triple change on Thursday evening with his side 2-0 down, bringing off Jacob Ramsey, Harvey Barnes and Will Osula, but the latter's withdrawal was enforced after he twisted his ankle.

Osula's status for Monday remains up in the air, and the same goes for Lewis Miley (muscle) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness), while neither Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) nor Tino Livramento (knee) will be fit to take part.

Yoane Wissa for Osula should be a straight swap in the final third if the latter is ruled out, while Ramsey can expect to cede his midfield spot to Joelinton.

On Everton's end, the omission of Jack Grealish for a breach of club discipline - allegedly missing a training session - dominated the Thursday night headlines, and there is no guarantee that the £100m winger will be back in the matchday squad here.

Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George were given the wide nods in Grealish's absence against Arsenal, but with the former yet to live up to expectations, Tyler Dibling could be in line for a belated Premier League start after starting in the cup.

In brighter news, Moyes is confident that Jarrad Branthwaite will be out of concussion protocols in time for Monday, so either Merlin Rohl or Jake O'Brien could find their spots under threat.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez; Murphy, Willock, Barnes; Wissa

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Hackney, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 Everton

Not a lot can be read into Everton's cup success over Newcastle, who are now returning to a venue where they have scored at least two goals in all but one of their games so far in 2026-27.

However, the Magpies' rearguard frailties are being continuously exposed, so Moyes's men can feel confident of travelling home with a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.