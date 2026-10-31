Everton predicted lineup vs. Newcastle: Jack Grealish decision made after club discipline breach

Everton manager David Moyes has refused to disclose whether Jack Grealish will return for Monday's Premier League game against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Manchester City loanee was missing from last weekend's 2-0 loss to Arsenal due to 'illness', before sitting out the midweek EFL Cup win over the Magpies due to a breach of club discipline.

Grealish was supposedly sanctioned after missing a training session, and speaking immediately after Thursday's victory, Moyes expressed full support for the club's decision and did not drop any hints over his involvement on Monday.

Even if Grealish is welcomed back into the squad, the 31-year-old may only make the bench at best, as Tyrique George and Tyler Dibling continue in the wide areas.

The latter two were given the nod in the cup triumph over Newcastle and should continue to support Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry, two of the first names on the teamsheet.

Further back, Hayden Hackney sent a stern selection message to Moyes with a goal and assist in midweek, so the ex-Middlesbrough man could edge out Harrison Armstrong to start alongside James Garner once again.

In defence, Moyes is hopeful that Jarrad Branthwaite will have completed his mandatory concussion absence in time for Monday night, so Jake O'Brien's spot in the rearguard may be at risk.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Hackney, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

> Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Everton