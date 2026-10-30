Premier League GW9 injury, suspension list: Every out and doubtful player including Max Dowman, Benjamin Sesko, Dominik Szoboszlai

The ninth gameweek of the 2026-27 Premier League season features a marathon Saturday session, as no fewer than 16 teams will take to the field on Halloween hoping to avoid a footballing horror show.

Chelsea and Manchester United kick off the next round of fixtures at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's 12.30pm kickoff, which Michael Carrick will be manning the away touchline for despite widespread expectation of an imminent sacking.

Five 3pm kickoffs are next on the menu, one of which pits free-scoring Manchester City against free-scoring Brighton & Hove Albion, while Bournemouth vs. Leeds United also has the look of an enticing contest.

Elsewhere, Brentford welcome Nottingham Forest to the capital, Coventry City and Sunderland collide in a basement battle, while Hull City and Ipswich Town lock horns in a clash of the newly-promoted clubs.

Later in the day, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace occupy the 5.30pm slot with their London derby, before Aston Villa and Fulham butt heads in the 8pm kickoff.

Sunday's sole offering is a gargantuan one, as reigning champions Arsenal tackle a Liverpool crop who can move to within just three points of the holders at Anfield.

The two Merseyside outfits are in action in the final two matches of the gameweek, as Everton hit the road to face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday, a rematch of Thursday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash which the Toffees won 3-1.

Ahead of the next Premier League gameweek, Sports Mole provides a full injury and suspension list showing every out and doubtful player for every club.

Premier League GW9 injury, suspension list