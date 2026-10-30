Premier League GW9 injury, suspension list: Every out and doubtful player including Max Dowman, Benjamin Sesko, Dominik Szoboszlai

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Premier League GW9 injury, suspension list: Every out and doubtful player
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The ninth gameweek of the 2026-27 Premier League season features a marathon Saturday session, as no fewer than 16 teams will take to the field on Halloween hoping to avoid a footballing horror show.

Chelsea and Manchester United kick off the next round of fixtures at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's 12.30pm kickoff, which Michael Carrick will be manning the away touchline for despite widespread expectation of an imminent sacking.

Five 3pm kickoffs are next on the menu, one of which pits free-scoring Manchester City against free-scoring Brighton & Hove Albion, while Bournemouth vs. Leeds United also has the look of an enticing contest.

Elsewhere, Brentford welcome Nottingham Forest to the capital, Coventry City and Sunderland collide in a basement battle, while Hull City and Ipswich Town lock horns in a clash of the newly-promoted clubs.

Later in the day, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace occupy the 5.30pm slot with their London derby, before Aston Villa and Fulham butt heads in the 8pm kickoff.

Sunday's sole offering is a gargantuan one, as reigning champions Arsenal tackle a Liverpool crop who can move to within just three points of the holders at Anfield.

The two Merseyside outfits are in action in the final two matches of the gameweek, as Everton hit the road to face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday, a rematch of Thursday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash which the Toffees won 3-1.

Ahead of the next Premier League gameweek, Sports Mole provides a full injury and suspension list showing every out and doubtful player for every club.

Premier League GW9 injury, suspension list

Premier League Gameweek 9 – Injury & Suspension Tracker
Last updated: October 30, 2026 · All 20 clubs
Out Confirmed absent
Doubt Fitness concern / late test
Susp Suspended
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka (Quad) Out
William Saliba (Back) Out
Max Dowman Susp
Riccardo Calafiori (Hip / Ribs) Doubt
Christos Tzolis (Hamstring) Doubt
Declan Rice (Hamstring) Doubt
Noni Madueke (Ankle) Doubt
Aston Villa
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Hamstring) Out
Amadou Onana (Knee) Out
Matteo Ruggeri (Hamstring) Out
Bournemouth
Alex Scott (Tendon) Out
Alex Toth (Hamstring) Out
Julian Araujo (Thigh) Out
Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee) Out
Brentford
Antoni Milambo (Knee) Out
Fabio Carvalho (Knock) Out
Josh Dasilva (Hamstring) Out
Kaye Furo (Knee) Out
Rico Henry (Hip) Out
Brighton and Hove Albion
Evan Ferguson (Ankle) Out
Femi Azeez (Hamstring) Out
Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring) Out
Pascal Struijk (Hamstring) Out
Stefanos Tzimas (Knee) Out
Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified) Out
Chelsea
Aaron Anselmino (Unknown) Out
Jamie Gittens (Ankle) Out
Joao Pedro (Quad) Out
Jorrel Hato (Unknown) Out
Maxence Lacroix (Hamstring) Out
Reece James (Knee) Out
Emiliano Martinez (Jaw) Doubt
Coventry City
Aurele Amenda (Calf) Out
Haji Wright (Quad) Out
Josh Eccles (Ankle) Out
Luke Woolfenden (Knee) Out
Bobby Thomas (Calf) Doubt
Crystal Palace
Chadi Riad (Knee) Out
Ismaila Sarr (Groin) Out
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf) Out
Jorgen Strand Larsen (Ankle) Doubt
Quinten Timber (Hamstring) Doubt
Everton
Jarrad Branthwaite (Concussion) Doubt
Fulham
Ryan Sessegnon Susp
Hull City
Ilyas Ansah (Back) Out
Matt Targett (Ankle) Out
Charlie Hughes (Groin) Doubt
Jack Butland (Shoulder) Doubt
Lucas Gourna-Douath (Calf) Doubt
Ipswich Town
Sasa Lukic (Groin) Doubt
Leeds United
Joe Rodon (Hamstring) Out
Mateo Joseph (Knee) Out
Anton Stach (Foot) Doubt
Liverpool
Conor Bradley (Knee) Out
Giovanni Leoni (Knee) Out
Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Out
Jeremie Frimpong (Hamstring) Out
Dominik Szoboszlai (Hamstring) Doubt
Victor Munoz (Knee) Doubt
Manchester City
Antoine Semenyo (Knee) Out
Manchester United
Benjamin Sesko (Calf) Out
Luke Shaw (Unknown) Out
Manuel Ugarte (Knee) Out
Marcus Rashford (Hip) Out
Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring) Out
Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown) Doubt
Lisandro Martinez (Thigh) Doubt
Newcastle United
Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring) Out
Jacob Ramsey (Thigh) Out
Tino Livramento (Unknown) Out
Lewis Miley (Muscle) Doubt
Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (Illness) Doubt
William Osula (Ankle) Doubt
Nottingham Forest
Igor Jesus (Calf) Out
Nicolo Savona (Knee) Out
Dan Ndoye (Hamstring) Doubt
Sunderland
Dan Ballard (Hamstring) Out
Romaine Mundle (Knee) Out
Nordi Mukiele (Throat) Doubt
Wilson Isidor (Knock) Doubt
Tottenham Hotspur
Lucas Bergvall (Knee) Out
Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle) Out
Savinho (Muscle) Out
Tosin Adarabioyo (Calf) Out
Wilson Odobert (Knee) Out
Xavi Simons (Knee) Out
Rodrigo Bentancur Susp
Sources: Premier League manager press conferences, October 29–30, 2026
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