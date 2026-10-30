Premier League Gameweek 9
Aston Villa
Oct 31, 2026 8.00pm
1
1
HT : 1 0
FT Villa Park
Fulham
  • Nicolas Jackson 39' goal
  • Matty Cash 76' yellowcard
  • yellowcard David Affengruber 30'
  • yellowcard Calvin Bassey 45'+4'
  • goal Zion Suzuki 64' (OG)
  • yellowcard Tom Cairney 77'

Aston Villa team news: Unai Emery reveals 'priority', delivers surprise praise for new signing

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Emery reveals Villa 'priority', delivers surprise praise for squad player
© Iconsport / PA Images, Azzuu

Unai Emery has revealed that Aston Villa are "prioritising" the Premier League in 2026-27.

While the Spaniard has recently received high praise for Villa's recent form, it was a different story on Wednesday night as they lost 3-0 at Bournemouth in the EFL Cup fourth round.

Emery made mass changes ahead of a triple-header against Fulham, Barcelona and Manchester United before the November international break.

He also previously made comments suggesting that Villa are not favourites to finish in the top six of the Premier League table.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game with Fulham on Saturday night, Emery addressed both topics.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Emery speaks on Aston Villa priorities, top-six chances

The Spaniard told reporters: "If we are thinking after the match against Fulham, then we are making a mistake and we are completely wrong.

"We are prioritising the Premier League, and this is the message. To keep our consistency and demands means that each match is a test."

On whether he feels that Villa are still outsiders for Champions League qualification, he added: "It depends. We showed in the past years we were. But this year, until now, no. Other things are not being consistent, like Tottenham and Manchester United.

"We must focus on our own way, and our objective is clear - try to be in front of those contenders to be in the top six. The Premier League is very difficult because there are a lot of teams not in the contender position at the beginning of the season but every year they are fighting with the [other] teams to [prove] they should be there.

"We try to get consistency but each year is a test."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Emery praises Aston Villa defender Harwood-Bellis

Meanwhile, Emery talked up the progress of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, whose only two starts for Villa since arriving from Southampton have come in the EFL Cup.

He said: "Very good. Taylor is a fantastic guy, very professional. He knows how he has to progress with us, understands everything and practises."

Harwood-Bellis will hope to be named in the squad for Saturday's fixture, aware that he is unlikely to be thrown into the team for away contests at Barcelona and Man United.

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