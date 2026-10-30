Team News: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Searching for a third straight Premier League win, Tottenham Hotspur welcome an struggling Crystal Palace outfit to North London on Saturday evening.
Spurs stunned Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline last weekend, while the Eagles picked up a timely 1-0 win at Fulham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
SPURS
Out: Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Marmoush, Tel
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Chadi Riad (knee)
Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle), Quinten Timber (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta