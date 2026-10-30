Premier League Gameweek 9
Spurs
Oct 31, 2026 5.30pm
2
0
HT : 1 0
FT Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Crystal Palace
  • Archie Gray 15' yellowcard
  • Archie Gray 25' goal
  • Jan Paul van Hecke 73' goal
  • redcard Jean-Philippe Mateta 13'
  • yellowcard Óscar Mingueza 53'

Team News: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Spurs vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Searching for a third straight Premier League win, Tottenham Hotspur welcome an struggling Crystal Palace outfit to North London on Saturday evening.

Spurs stunned Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline last weekend, while the Eagles picked up a timely 1-0 win at Fulham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 

SPURS

Out: Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Marmoush, Tel

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle), Quinten Timber (hamstring) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

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