Team News: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Searching for a third straight Premier League win, Tottenham Hotspur welcome an struggling Crystal Palace outfit to North London on Saturday evening.

Spurs stunned Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline last weekend, while the Eagles picked up a timely 1-0 win at Fulham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SPURS

Out: Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Marmoush, Tel

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle), Quinten Timber (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta