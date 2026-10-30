Man City vs. Brighton: Erling Haaland could make unwanted Premier League history in unusual fashion

Erling Haaland could set an unusual Premier League record when Manchester City face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are preparing for their second home game in just four days against the Seagulls after winning on penalties in their EFL Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday night.

Haaland was among five senior stars who were rested for that game, and after delivering a positive injury update on Friday, manager Enzo Maresca is expected to revert to a strong lineup including Man City’s No.9.

Citizens supporters are keen to see the return of Haaland who has made a prolific start to the 2026-27 campaign, scoring 13 goals in just 11 appearances across all competitions.

Nine of those strikes have come in eight Premier League matches this term to unsurprisingly put the three-time Golden Boot winner at the top of the scoring charts, already three clear of his nearest challenger Alexander Isak (six).

Haaland has broken a plethora of Premier League scoring records since arriving in England in the summer of 2022, but the Norwegian could find himself setting a completely unique, unwanted milestone this weekend.

© Iconsport / Koby Abbott, Sports Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Haaland out to avoid unusual Premier League record against Brighton

Haaland boasts a strong personal scoring record against Brighton, having found the net seven times in as many Premier League appearances, scoring in all four home games.

The 26-year-old has scored in each of his last four Premier League meetings with the Seagulls, but he has not been on the winning side in any of those matches (D2 L2).

Haaland will become the first player in Premier League history to score in five successive games against a single opponent and fail to win should he find the net on Saturday and City draw or lose to Brighton.

The striker is currently one of three players to do so after four Premier League games along with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink against Manchester United (November 1998 to February 2001) and Charlie Austin against Arsenal (December 2014 to April 2018).

Across all competitions, Haaland has scored 175 goals in 209 games for Man City and is just two goals behind club legend Eric Brook (177), who sits second on the club’s all-time top-scorer charts – Sergio Aguero is top with 260 goals.

Man City will hope to have Haaland firing on all cylinders on Saturday, as they endeavour to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend and maintain their position at the top of the table with victory over third-placed Brighton.