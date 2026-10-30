Manchester United's striker solution? How Dominic Calvert-Lewin compares to Red Devils' current forwards

Manchester United have endured a disastrous start to the 2026-27 season, failing to win any of their last eight matches across all competitions and slipping to 16th in the Premier League standings with just seven points from eight fixtures.

The situation has been compounded by a growing injury list, including striker Benjamin Sesko facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a shin problem, and that has highlighted the lack of reinforcements signed by the club during the summer.

The injury has left Manchester United without a trusted, natural option to lead the line, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha having to be deployed in more advanced positions in Sesko's absence, while Joshua Zirkzee has failed to establish himself at Man Utd since signing in 2024.

Although goals have not been Man Utd's biggest problem this season, the lack of a natural centre-forward is one of many issues current manager Michael Carrick is facing, and recent reports have suggested the Red Devils will dip into the January transfer market to bolster their forward options.

Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been particularly singled out by reports as a potential target at Old Trafford, with the striker enjoying another positive start to the season with four goals in eight league games.

However, any potential deal could prove difficult, with it also being reported that Leeds United are looking to agree a new contract with the striker in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, Man Utd could still push to secure the striker's signature as they look to address their lack of options in attack, and here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Calvert-Lewin compares with the Red Devils' current options.

2025/26 Statistical Comparison

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2025/26 Player Comparison Statistique Benjamin Sesko Manchester United Premier League · 2025/26 Matheus Cunha Manchester United Premier League · 2025/26 Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United Premier League · 2025/26 Bryan Mbeumo Manchester United Premier League · 2025/26 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds United Premier League · 2025/26 Volume Games played 30 33 24 33 35 Minutes played 1,639 2,503 623 2,625 2,729 Attack Goals scored 0.60 0.36 0.29 0.38 0.46 % Penalty scored — — — — 80% Penalty goals 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.13 Expected Goals (xG) 0.61 0.28 0.54 0.38 0.53 Assists 0.05 0.07 0.14 0.10 0.03 Shots 3.35 3.24 3.61 2.50 2.44 % Shots on Target 55.7% 38.9% 36% 43.8% 45.9% Creation Big chances created 0.00 0.14 0.29 0.21 0.07 Big chances missed 0.66 0.11 0.87 0.45 0.59 Dribble Successful Dribbles 0.55 1.58 0.72 0.62 0.33 Dribble Attempts 1.70 3.27 1.44 1.85 1.02 Dribble Success % 32.3% 48.4% 50% 33.3% 32.3% Dispossessed 1.65 1.94 1.88 0.99 0.96 Passing Successful Passes % 68.95% 80.45% 74.29% 79.02% 58.48% Aerial duels won 3.51 1.01 2.89 0.51 4.22 Discipline Offsides 0.38 0.07 0.14 0.24 0.86 Expected Assists (xA) — — — — — Shots on Target 1.87 1.26 1.30 1.10 1.12 Through Balls 0.00 0.18 0.29 0.24 0.03 Passing Passes 16.8 31.6 35.4 27.3 15.2 Duels Total Duels 11.5 12.7 14.6 9.09 15.4 Duels won 4.67 5.90 5.78 2.95 6.07 Discipline Yellow cards 0.11 0.14 0.43 0.14 0.10 Fouls 0.99 0.97 1.44 0.79 1.52 Fouls drawn 0.33 1.94 0.87 0.96 1.25

How Calvert-Lewin compares statistically to Man Utd's forwards

A comparison of Calvert-Lewin's statistics during the 2025-26 Premier League season with Manchester United's most likely current striking options at the club provides an interesting insight into why the club could look to sign the Leeds forward.

Calvert-Lewin made 35 appearances and played 2,729 minutes last season, more than any of the Manchester United players included in this comparison, and that availability would be a considerable addition to the Red Devils' forward options.

The ability to rotate with the players in this comparison - Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko - would also help alleviate any concerns regarding Calvert-Lewin's injury-prone past.

Elsewhere, Calvert-Lewin would also provide a strong attacking presence, particularly inside the penalty area where he specialises, and that is demonstrated by his 0.46 goals per 90 minutes last season.

Only Sesko bettered that total, with 0.6 goals per 90, but with Calvert-Lewin taking fewer shots at Leeds last season, 2.44 compared to 3.35, the current Leeds forward's scoring rate could improve with more regular chances at Man Utd.

Furthermore, Calvert-Lewin would provide the aerial and physical presence in the absence of Sesko, with the England striker winning an impressive 4.22 aerial duels and 6.07 duels per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season - the most of any player in this comparison.

These figures, therefore, show that Calvert-Lewin provides a similar presence to Sesko, which would make him an ideal replacement in the Slovenian's absence and a perfect rotation option upon his return.

Would Calvert-Lewin suit Man Utd's playing style?

Perhaps the most compelling argument for Man Utd to sign Calvert-Lewin is how the striker would complement the Red Devils' current playstyle.

As briefly alluded to, Calvert-Lewin offers a similar presence and playing style to Sesko, especially in providing a physical presence in the box and a striker capable of consistently scoring goals.

Calvert-Lewin would, in that aspect, be the perfect replacement and rotation option for Sesko, allowing Carrick to continue playing in the same, more direct manner without having to make changes to suit playing a different style of forward.

In addition, Manchester United have frequently been playing the ball long from Senne Lammens regardless of who their starting striker is this season, leading to losing the ball on multiple occasions per match as the likes of Cunha and Mbeumo are incapable of challenging to the same level as Sesko and Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin also still possesses the raw speed and strength that suit Manchester United's knack for playing a counter-attacking style.

After the departure of Casemiro during the summer, Manchester United have also found themselves struggling defensively and offensively from set-pieces, something that was one of their biggest strengths thanks to the Brazilian last season.

Calvert-Lewin would, as shown by his aerial duels won rate last season, offer a similar presence and aerial ability in both boxes, giving Carrick and the Red Devils another alternative route to goal.

By looking at these different attributes and abilities offered by Calvert-Lewin, it is clear to see that the Leeds forward would be an ideal fit at Manchester United and could be a brilliant signing in the January transfer window.