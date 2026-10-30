Man United transfer news: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick's surprising Alejandro Balde comments should place English giants on red alert

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that Alejandro Balde currently does not have "the confidence he needs to play".

Balde's future was the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United believed to be among the clubs keen on his signature.

The Spain international ultimately remained at Camp Nou, but it has been a frustrating campaign for the left-back, who has only played 88 minutes of football for the La Liga champions during the 2026-27 campaign.

Balde was used off the bench against Real Madrid last weekend due to an injury for Xavi Espart, who is facing a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury.

In theory, there could now be a chance for Balde to earn a regular spot in the side, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are also currently injured.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Balde has struggled at Barcelona this season

However, speaking ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash with Alaves on Saturday, Flick explained why Balde is currently struggling for action.

“Balde doesn’t have the confidence he needs to play, the conviction to attack and press high. The full-backs are very important for us, in our style of play. He needs confidence to reach his best level," Flick told reporters.

Should Balde's situation not improve, then the speculation surrounding his future will increase ahead of the January transfer window.

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Man United should make Balde move in January

Man United desperately need to add a left-back to their squad in the winter market, which could lead to them revisiting their interest in Balde.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are currently on the sidelines through injury, while none of Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui or Ayden Heaven have convinced at left-back.

There have previously been suggestions of a potential loan deal for Balde, with Liverpool also believed to be interested in the 23-year-old's signature.

Balde has made 171 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

The defender's career has stalled at Camp Nou, but he could thrive in the Premier League given his skillset, which once made him among the leading full-backs in world football.