Barcelona lineup vs. Alaves: Predicted XI for La Liga champions including Alejandro Balde decision

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to hand a rare start to Alejandro Balde in Saturday's La Liga clash with Alaves.

Xavi Espart suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in La Liga, and his lengthy absence will seemingly open the door for Balde to reignite his Barcelona career.

Balde is indeed in line to make his first start of the season on Saturday.

Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Eric Garcia (thigh) are also out of the contest, while Jules Kounde (ankle) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) remain doubts.

Kounde and Christensen are yet to return to training, and it would therefore be a surprise if either were involved in the matchday squad this weekend.

Lamine Yamal, fresh from missing out on the top prize at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, will again operate off the right, with Raphinha through the middle.

Anthony Gordon has only netted once in Spain's top flight this season, but he has provided five assists in nine appearances, and the England international is set to continue in the XI.

Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez, Rodri and Pedri should feature as the midfield three.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon