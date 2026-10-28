Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions learn 'substantial' asking price for Leeds star Tarik Muharemovic

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds United centre-back Tarik Muharemovic during next summer's transfer window.

Muharemovic, 23, made the move to Leeds from Sassuolo over the summer, and he has been in excellent form for Daniel Farke's side during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has scored once and provided two assists in 10 appearances for Leeds this term, including two assists in eight Premier League matches.

Leeds paid £34m to sign Muharemovic, and it is understood that his form has led to a number of clubs expressing an interest in his services.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are huge admirers of the centre-back, with the Catalan outfit giving serious consideration to making a move during next summer's transfer window.

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Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Muharemovic

The report claims that Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also keen, but Leeds remain determined to keep hold of him.

A January exit is seen as incredibly difficult, while Leeds allegedly value him at more than £60m, which could put off interested parties.

However, that could prove to be a fair price for the centre-back if he continues to impress during the 2026-27 campaign.

Muharemovic, who has a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2031, started his professional career with Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC in 2021.

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Should Barcelona move for Muharemovic in 2027?

Barcelona have one of the best young centre-backs in world football at the club in the shape of Pau Cubarsi, while Gerard Martin has also impressed in the middle.

Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are also options, although both of those players are currently injured, while the same can also be said for Jules Kounde.

There is certainly room in the squad for a centre-back addition, with Barcelona widely expected to boost their squad in that area next summer.

Muharemovic, who is 6ft 4in, has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season, and he looks to have the capabilities to reach the very top of the game.

As a result, it would not be a surprise to see a move to a major club occur during next summer's transfer window, with Barcelona seemingly firmly in the race.