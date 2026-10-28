Chelsea transfer news: Blues set three conditions for Estêvão's January exit amid PSG interest

Paris Saint-Germain are open to signing a winger following the injury to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Chelsea prospect Estevao has been linked with the French capital. But on three conditions, set by the Blues.

Asked about recruitment after the injury to his first-choice left winger, Luis Enrique said that ‘no injury means a new player has to be signed’.

The Spaniard does not consider that Paris Saint-Germain must automatically be active in the winter market after the end of the 25-year-old Georgian’s season. That statement may also have another purpose: to signal that Paris will not submit to potential price rises around their targets.

Recently, PSG contacted Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), an attacking midfielder who can play on the wings. But the reigning two-time European champions could also turn to Chelsea.

Estevao leaving Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona interested?

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

As relayed earlier this month by AS, an opportunity is opening up for Estevao, an expensive Brazilian signing of the 2025 summer window (£38m, €45m), but little used this season by Blues boss Xabi Alonso: 172 minutes in eight appearances.

Barcelona could take advantage, but so could PSG, according to Team Talk. The British outlet says Chelsea are not against the idea of seeing the Brazilian develop under Luis Enrique, known for helping young players progress.

Frustrated by his situation, notably in the Premier League, where he has made no starts, the 19-year-old right winger, who is left-footed, is weighing his options for next January. On the English side, the idea is not to lose control of Estevao: a permanent departure is therefore categorically ruled out.

Chelsea set demands for Estevao

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Team Talk, Chelsea want three conditions to be met for a loan of the Brazilian to go ahead.

Firstly, a loan without an option to buy is the only possible deal from the point of view of the fifth-placed Premier League side. The loan could be extended by a year from next summer if conditions are met and everything goes well for the winger.

Secondly, the club acquiring him will have to cover his entire salary. In England, the player earns £6.3m (€7.4m) a year, according to Capology, which should not frighten PSG.

Finally, thirdly, Chelsea want assurances that their winger will receive ‘significant’ playing time. That could be an obstacle for the French side: Paris Saint-Germain do not promise playing time to their signings, and apparently even less so for someone with no long-term future at the club, namely a player on loan for six months.

If that last demand is not removed from the negotiations, it looks difficult to see Estevao wearing the PSG shirt in the winter window, even if that possibility is, in itself, exciting.